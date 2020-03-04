LAUGHLIN — Saturday is the day for the seventh annual Connie Davis Walk and Roll for Cancer.
The event will start at 8 a.m. (Nevada time) at Pyramid Canyon Recreation Area. Conducted by the Laughlin Chamber of Commerce, the Walk and Roll pays tribute to Connie Davis, who was an official with the Laughlin Chamber of Commerce for 17 years, including three years as director of operations and five as executive director before succumbing to cancer in 2016.
A fierce advocate for cancer patients, survivors and their families, Davis survived one bout with ovarian cancer, which started her drive and began the annual walk that now bears her name to raise funds to battle the disease. Davis oversaw the prestigious annual Community Achievement Awards for many years, as well as the annual Chefs’ Fest, which raises money for the locally based River Fund. She served on the River Fund, WestCare AZ and Mohave County Airport Authority boards for several years.
She was committed to local cancer awareness programs including River Fund’s Cancer Connection, Relay for Life and We Care Cancer Support. She expanded the chamber’s role in local workforce development, small business expansion and local and regional economic development.
Since her death, the Walk and Roll has served both as a memorial to Davis as well as a major fundraiser for the River Fund Inc.’s Cancer Connection.
The walk will take you through the beautiful Heritage Trail with astounding views including the Colorado River and the Davis Dam. Participants meet at Pyramid Canyon Day Use Area at Heritage Trails; take Nevada Highway 163 to Davis Dam Road and follow the road to the Day Use Area, where parking is available.
Participants are encouraged to arrive early as Cinnabons and breakfast refreshments will be available prior to the Walk and Roll, and a free luncheon will be served afterward.
The $25 registration includes an event T-shirt & goodie bag (while supplies last), live music by Billy Kay, interactive stops featuring Bullhead City Rocks, rock painting and other activities.
Among this year’s sponsors are Laughlin Tourism Commission, Riverside Resort and Casino, Harrah’s Laughlin, Golden Nugget, Regency Casino, LVMPD-Metro, Sam’s Club, Bullhead Area Chamber, Western Arizona Medical Center, TV2KLBC, COIT, Harmony Hospice, Legacy Foundation, Days Inn, Culver’s and Debbie’s Dispensary.
All funds raised are donated to The River Fund, Inc.’s Cancer Connection and all money stays in the Colorado River region. If you are unable to participate that day for whatever reason, organizers also are accepting cash/check donations for the Cancer Connection. Make checks payable to the Laughlin Chamber of Commerce.
For more information, call Michelle at 702-298-2214, ext. 0, or email at info@laughlinchamber.com.
