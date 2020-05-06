LAUGHLIN — Laughlin Constable Jordan Ross posted an update for Laughlin renters regarding rumored changes to the standing eviction policy set forth during the COVID-19 crisis.
Ross issued a letter explaining the standing policy which read:
”Greetings,
”Several property managers as well as tenants have contacted me asking if there was a change in eviction policy as of the first of May. The short answer is no. Here’s the basic information that we have at this time, today. As I learn more, I will update the community.
”Legal counsel at the Clark County District Attorney’s Office have advised our office that the Governor’s Emergency Directive 008 remains in force and therefore, orders for evictions, except as provided therein (eviction of persons who seriously endanger the public or other residents, engage in criminal activity, or cause significant damage to the property) may not be issued at this time. Without an eviction order issued by the court and executed by the constable, a landlord may not remove a tenant or force a tenant to leave.
“Our office is not serving any eviction notices at this time. That being said, your tenants remain liable for all current, past, and future rent. Be advised this situation may change shortly.”
Some Nevada property managers have provided extensions — with cause — for rental payments from tenants affected by layoffs or reduction in hours because of business shutdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Renters are advised to communicate their situations with their landlords, according to the Nevada State Apartment Association and Nevada Realtors.
“Our members, including those who own or manage rental properties, understand that our fellow Nevadans are especially hard-hit by this public health and economic crisis,” said Chris Bishop, Nevada Realtors president. “We encourage them to continue doing everything possible to treat their clients, tenants and others with compassion as we work together to get through this.”
