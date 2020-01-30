LAUGHLIN — An adult cornhole league, for players age 21 and over, is forming in Laughlin.
Play will begin Thursday, Feb. 6, at Gnat’s Landing. The format will be two-person teams.
There is no residency requirement nor is there a registration fee.
Trophies will be awarded at the end of league play with a league season of 10 weeks — with play on Thursdays from 6 to 8 p.m. — to conclude before Easter.
Senior friendly throwing distance at 22 feet, otherwise ACO rules apply.
Bonus for 50-and-over residents: Cornhole practice will be available at Spirit Mountain Activity Center in Laughlin on Mondays at 11.
No residency requirement and no registration fee.
Throwing distance will be set at 22 feet to coincide with the league.
For more information or to register for the league, call 702-298-3413.
