LAS VEGAS — The Southern Nevada Health District announced the first presumptive positive case of coronavirus disease 2019 — COVID-19 — in a Clark County resident last week.
Test results are considered “presumptive positive” until the result is confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The patient is a man in his 50s who is hospitalized and currently in airborne isolation.
The patient reported a recent travel history to Washington state, where community spread of the virus is being reported, and Texas, which recently reported its first travel-
associated case. The health district is working with its health care partners and leading the effort to quickly identify close contacts of the patient.
While the COVID-19 outbreak is a serious public health threat, the immediate risk from the virus to the general public in Clark County and the United States remains low at this time. The CDC on Monday reported that there have been 423 confirmed cases nationwide, resulting in 19 deaths. COVID-19 has been confirmed in 34 states and the District of Columbia. Fewer than five cases — the CDC’s lowest grouping of confirmed cases — have been reported in both Nevada and Arizona. Between 100 and 200 cases have been reported in California.
Nevada health officials so far have reported four cases of COVID-19 in the state. The latest was confirmed Sunday as a man in his 30s in Reno who had traveled to Santa Clara, California. He is in self-imposed quarantine at his home, Washoe County health officials said. Health officials have said that there have been two cases in Clark County and, with the newest case, two in Washoe County.
The health district will provide additional updates as more information becomes available.
U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen, a member of the Senate Aging Committee, joined with 11 of her Senate colleagues in a letter to Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar urging HHS to take action to protect seniors from COVID-19. In their letter to HHS, the members pointed out that older Americans are at much higher risk of deadly complications related to COVID-19.
“As members of the U.S. Senate Special Committee on Aging, we write to highlight the unique health needs of the more than 50 million older adults in the United States in light of the Department’s ongoing efforts to protect Americans from the COVID-19 outbreak,” the Nevada senator wrote. “Older adults and those with chronic medical conditions are at particular risk and may require more attention than others during a surge capacity event such as a COVID-19 outbreak. In recognition of age and health conditions affecting susceptibility, it is important that the department consider the unique health needs of older Americans in all aspects of the domestic response, from hospital preparedness to the impact of drug shortages to vaccine development.”
The public can help the response:
w Do not go the emergency department unless it is essential. Emergency departments need to be able to serve those with the most critical needs.
w If you have a mild cough, fever, or other respiratory symptoms, contact your doctor first.
w Practice everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses:
w Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
w Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
w Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
w Cover your cough and sneeze with a tissue, throw the tissue in the trash.
w Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
w Stay home when you are sick.
w Stay informed.
The COVID-19 situation is changing frequently. Up to date information is available on the Southern Nevada Health District website at www.southern
nevadahealthdistrict.org/coronavirus or the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.
