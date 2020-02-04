LAUGHLIN — The Laughlin High School Cougars have not had a great year this basketball season.
The boys have lost the last six games in a row and now post a record of 3-15 overall. They are 0-11 in league play.
That is not good by anyone’s standards, and yet those are the numbers. Boys coach Robert Anderson and company have not found the magic key to unlock the potential of the Cougars basketball squad.
Hopes were considerably higher at the start of the season with the return of seniors Diego Trujillo, Tyrell Gonzalez and Malek Ksouri as well as the infusion of some size in the lineup.
The Cougars have not had many home games this season to try and work it out.
One home game, Jan. 14, was against Adelson Prep Academy of Las Vegas, a team that entered without a win for the season. Adelson beat the Cougars 52-36.
That seemed like the beginning of the end for the Cougars. Two days later, they fell to Mountain View Christian 54-37.
Then they lost to Lincoln County 73-53. Then came a 60-47 setback against Founders Academy. And lost to Calvary Chapel Christian 72-57 despite a 20-point performance by Gonzalez.
Then came the low-water mark, a 70-16 loss to Needles.
Laughlin fell to the Meadows 61-28 in another conference blowout.
Laughlin was back in action Monday night, at Mountain View Christian, in a game that began too late for this week’s Times publication deadline.
They Cougars still have eight games — counting Monday’s — in which to redeem themselves.
As for the girls varsity basketball squad, it, too, has struggled this year though not as much as the boys. The Cougars are 4-18 overall and 3-7 in league play after Saturday’s 32-22 win over the Meadows.
Laughlin also owns a 56-36 win over Founders Academy and a 52-16 romp over Mountain View Christian in recent outings after winning only once in their first 18 games.
The Lady Cougars still have four more outings to bring that record up with three of those being at home in Laughlin, including Monday’s game against Mountain View Christian.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.