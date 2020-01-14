LAUGHLIN — Tyrell Gonzalez and Diego Trujillo provided the big 1-2 punch as the Laughlin High School Cougars notched a 69-43 non-
conference win over Indian Springs last week.
Gonzalez led the way with 29 points while Trujillo added 21 points and nine rebounds.
The Cougars led 17-16 after eight minutes of play, then outscored the Thunderbirds 17-6 in the second quarter fora 34-22 halftime lead. The Cougars pulled away, outscoring Indian Springs 35-21 in the second half.
The Cougars fought to the end but came up short in a 60-49 loss to the rival Needles Mustangs last week at the Cougars Den.
Dawsen Yeager scored a game-high 23 points to pace the Mustangs while Nathan Rodriguez added 13 points.
Trujillo had 16 and Gonzalez 14 for Laughlin.
Both teams found the going tough in a defense-dominated first quarter but Needles managed to forge a 12-8 lead. Needles outscored the Cougars 14-5 in the second period for a 26-13 halftime lead, forcing the Cougars to play catchup the rest of the way.
The scoring pace picked up for both teams in the third period – Needles outscored Laughlin 17-15 in the eight-minute session to expand the lead to 43-28 — but Laughlin managed a comeback in the fourth quarter, tallying 21 points, but Needles managed to hold on to win the 2A South contest.
Laughlin also suffered a league loss against Lake Mead Academy, falling 49-19.
The Eagle defense put the clamps on the Cougars all game, limiting Laughlin to six or fewer points in each quarter.
Gonzalez had six points for Laughlin while Yonel Vasquez and Malik Ksouri had four each.
