LAUGHLIN — The Laughlin High School Cougars ended the 2019 football season in style last week, blasting Green Valley Christian School of Henderson 43-6 on Thursday night.
It was a big bounce-back for the Cougars, who suffered a heart-breaking loss to The Meadows School a week earlier.
”Yeah, last week was a tough one, to watch those boys play as hard as they did and come up short was tough,” coach Tom Sattler said. “We had a couple of plays here and there that could have changed the outcome of the game. Kick return for a TD called back, fourth-down TD catch that was out of bounds by inches, and a good hustle/lucky play (by The Meadows) to end the game. Any one of those plays could have created a different outcome.”
There were no such dramatic against Green Valley.
Dann Perry scored the first points of the game on a touchdown run with 8:15 left in the first quarter. After Diego Trujillo passed to Malek Ksouri for the two-point conversion, the Cougars owned an early 8-0 lead.
The lead got bigger in a hurry.
Trujillo intercepted a Green Valley pass, setting up his own touchdown run to make it 14-0 less than a minute later.
The score stayed that way until early in the third quarter, when runs by Ksouri and Perry keyed a drive capped by Ksouri’s TD run only 33 seconds into the second half. Alex Valdez’s extra-point kick made it 21-0.
The ground game of Trujillo, Ksouri and Perry earned plenty of attention from the Guardians’ defense, which failed to gover tight end Skyler Morgan, who caught a touchdown pass. Valdez’s point-after made it 28-0 with 5:57 left in the third quarter.
The Guardians averted the shutout by scoring on a pass play in the fourth quarter, but TD runs by Trujillo and Perry put the game away.
Ksouri had a touchdown on an interception return called back by a penalty, but the Cougars easily ran out the remaining time to chalk up the win.
The Cougars, competing as an 8-man independent, ended the season with a 6-3 record.
