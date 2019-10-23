LAUGHLIN — The Meadows School stymied a pair of Laughlin possessions in the fourth quarter to preserve a 32-26 victory over the Cougars, spoiling Laughlin High School’s homecoming celebration.
The Meadows quarterback Mick Corrigan and Laughlin quarterback Diego Trujillo keyed their respective teams in the back-and-fourth battle.
After a scoreless first quarter, Malik Ksouri put Laughlin on the board with a short touchdown run, then Trujillo scored the first of his three touchdowns as the Cougars built a 14-0 lead.
But that lead was short-lived. Corrigan tossed a pair of TD passes to L.J. Mercurius, the second one covering 53 yards, as the Mustangs pulled within 14-12 by halftime.
Trey Covell’s short touchdown run gave The Meadows its first lead, at 18-14, on the opening drive of the third quarter.
Trujillo answered with a TD run to put Laughlin back on top 20-18 with 4:09 left in the third period, but the Mustangs answered quickly again, this time with Mercurius scoring on a run. The Mustangs’ Kosi Ezeanolue added the two-point conversion run to make it 24-20 with 2:08 left in the third quarter.
Trujillo struck again, however, as the Cougars covered the distance with a two-play drive to make it 26-24 with 1:45 left in the third.
But Corrigan’s third TD pass of the game put the Mustangs back in front at 32-26 early in the fourth quarter.
The Cougars appeared to take the lead on another long Trujillo run but the play was called back by a penalty and Laughlin came up empty on the possession.
The Mustangs, though, couldn’t put it away just yet. Brett Rule intercepted a pass with 1:56 to play. Trujillo got Laughlin going with a run to the Mustang 45, then connected on passes to Ksouri and Kyler Morgan to move the Cougars closer, at the Mustang 20.
But with time running out, the Cougars’ hopes of a comeback win evaporated as an incompletion and a Trujillo scramble failed to get the trying touchdown before time ran out.
Michelle Acosta and Osvaldo Castro were crowned queen and king of Laughlin’s homecoming at halftime in a ceremony that included a performance by the band, a parade that included Bennett Elementary School students as well as the freshmen, sophomores, juniors and seniors from LHS.
The Cougars, 5-3 overall and 2-1 in Nevada 8-Man Freelance play, return to action Thursday, playing host to Green Valley Christian in the regular-season finale. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
