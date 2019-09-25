LAUGHLIN — The Laughlin High School Cougars jumped out to an early lead but the Spring Mountain Eagles roared back, then dominated the second half en route to a 58-26 decision in Laughlin.
Diego Trujillo returned the opening kickoff deep into Eagle territory and then threw a touchdown pass to Paris Vasilikos just 18 seconds into the game to give the Cougars a quick 6-0 lead.
The Eagles’ Jimmy Smith returned the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown but the score was nullified by a penalty. The Cougars took advantage of the break, pushing their lead to 12-0 after runs by Malik Ksouri and Dann Perry with Perry’s touchdown making it 12-0 with 8:23 left in the opening quarter.
Masiah Pogota’s touchdown pass to Jakob Mott got the Eagles on the board and Spring Mountain took the lead on a TD pass from Pagota to Davion Diggs and a two-point conversion with 36 seconds left in the opening quarter.
After a Laughlin turnover, the Eagles added to the lead with Diggs scoring again and a two-point conversion making it 22-12.
Another Laughlin turnover led to a TD pass from Pagota to Smith with the two-point conversion making it 30-12. The Eagles converted another Laughlin miscue into a touchdown run by Pagota 5:51 before halftime for a 36-12 lead.
Spring Mountain outscored Laughlin 22-14 in the second half to pad the lead.
Pagota led the Eagles’ attack, passing for 320 yards and four touchdowns and adding another 82 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.
The loss dropped Laughlin to 2-2 overall and 1-0 in league play. The Cougars have one home game remaining — Oct. 24 against Golden Valley Christian of Henderson at 7 p.m.
The Cougars are on the road for their next two games — Oct. 4 against Mountain View Christian at Las Vegas and Oct. 11 at Mohave Accelerated in Bullhead City.
Laughlin opened the season with a 38-6 win at home against Mountain View, then lost 50-8 to Pahranagat Valley in Alamo, Nevada, before bouncing back with a 36-19 win over Lake Mead Academy in Henderson.
