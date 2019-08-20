LAUGHLIN — The Laughlin Cougars varsity football team is inching closer to its first game on Aug. 29, when the Cougars will play Mountain View Christian School at 7 p.m. at Laughlin High School.
Coach Tom Sattler and staff are slowly bringing the team up to speed by adding just a little bit more every practice.
On Aug. 12, the team began practice with helmets and full speed running drills on to acclimate them to the heat factor they will face in full uniform.
All three team captains are now back with the team and practicing together now that Diego Trujillo has finished up his summer work schedule. Trujillo, listed at quarterback, running back Malik Ksouri and wide receiver Josh Furr are back as the triumvirate for Laughlin. Also back is fullback and middle linebacker Marcus Nolan.
The team will travel to Las Vegas on Aug. 24 for a scrimmage against the Spring Mountain Eagles for a taste of competition before the first official game on Aug. 29.
The team will play only four home games this year (Aug 29th, Sept. 20, Oct. 12 and Oct. 18) and five away games.
Sattler said of the season: “I am excited about the season because we have a lot of returning players that have a ton of experience. Plus the younger players got some varsity level experience last season which will help.”
The team has 20 players in all to utilize this year, most of whom got some varsity play last season.
The Cougars are competing as an 8-man team in the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association’s 2A division.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.