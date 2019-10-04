INDIAN SPRINGS, Nev. — The Laughlin High School Cougars roared to their third win of the football season, overwhelming the Indian Springs Thunderbirds 52-8 last Friday night.
Laughlin improved to 3-2 with the win. Indian Springs dropped to 1-2.
Laughlin will play at Mountain View Christian at 3:30 p.m. Friday. It will be the second meeting between the two schools this season; Laughlin won the previous game 38-6 at home to open the 2019 season.
The Cougars travel across the Colorado River to face Mohave Accelerated Learning Center at 3 p.m. on Oct. 11 before wrapping up the regular season with back-to-back home games — Oct. 18 against The Meadows of Las Vegas and Oct. 24 against Green Valley of Henderson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.