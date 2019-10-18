BULLHEAD CITY — The Laughlin High School Cougars raced into the lead early and never looked back en route to a 76-14 victory Friday afternoon over Mohave Accelerated Learning Center, raining on the Patriots’ homecoming celebration.
Laughlin, improving to 5-2 overall with the nonleague 8-man victory, built a 48-0 lead in the first quarter and owned a 60-0 edge at halftime.
Running backs Malik Ksouri and Dann Perry and quarterback Diego Trujillo all contributed to the offensive onslaught. Freshman quarterback Brayden Sattler saw extensive action in the second half and was able to direct the Cougars to more points.
MALC trailed 76-0 before scoring back-to-back touchdowns in the fourth quarter as quarterback Kelden Holmes began finding open players downfield against a Laughlin defense that featured a number of reserves. Holmes spent much of the first half scrambling to stay away from Laughlin’s relentless rush as the Cougars handily won the war on the line of scrimmage.
The Cougars return to NIAA 8-Man Freelance League play against The Meadows at 7 p.m. Friday at Laughlin.
MALC, 2-6 overall, completes its regular season on Friday with a trip to Winterhaven, California, to face San Pasqual Valley.
