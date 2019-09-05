LAUGHLIN — The Laughlin High School football team easily stomped the Mountain View Christian Saints 38-6 in the Cougars’ first game of the season
The Cougars scored on their first possession and never looked back.
Quarterback Diego Trujillo scored the first touchdown of the season, running past the Saints into the end zone under two minutes into the game.
Running back Malik Ksouri followed that up on the Cougars’ next possession, taking the ball in for another six points and making the score 12-0 at 7:52 in the first quarter. Dann Perry ran in the two-point conversion to make it 14-0.
Coach Tom Sattler and his staff couldn’t have been happier with the play starting out the gate as the Cougars looked more than ready for the season.
After a quick turnover on downs forced by the Cougar defense, the offense was back in business. Starting out deep in Saints territory, it was Ksouri once again who took the ball in for another touchdown, pushing the lead to 20-0 with 5:36 still left in the opening quarter.
It grew to 22-0 after Perry’s second conversion run.
The Saints then began an ill-
fated set of downs that ended quickly when Trujillo, in his defensive role as safety, grabbed an interception on a downfield pass by Saints quarterback Alex Diaz.
The Cougars went to Perry, the big, bruising fullback, who ran the ball well into Saints territory before being brought down at the Saints 20-yard line. Perry coughed up the ball at the end of the run but was ruled down on the play, leaving possession with the Cougars.
Perry then finished it off, scoring to make the game 28-0. On the conversion attempt, Trujillo fooled the Saints with a fake handoff, spinning out wide and finding Paris Vasillikos open for the two-point pass to make it 30-0.
Trujillo came up with his second interception to snuff out the Saints’ next set of downs, winning the battle against receiver Nicolas Santana for the ball.
Sattler then ran the younger players after that to save his starters and get some field time for backup quarterback Brayden Sattler, a freshman, who took over for Trujillo. Mikey Sanchez took over for Ksouri, running the ball multiple times. He was joined by Alvarado Vasquez-
Herrera who took the ball downfield on a handoff from Sattler well into the Saints’ side of the field.
The Cougars ended the set on a QB keeper by Sattler that grabbed up some real estate but fell short of making the first down, the first possession on which the Cougars did not score.
On their next set of downs the Cougars went to running back Jaquari Edwards who had a good run with the ball. Gains by Sanchez and Vasquez-Herrara moved the ball deep into Saints territory before the end of the half cut short the Cougars’ drive for another score.
Laughlin’s starters played the first possession of the second half with Ksouri taking the ball in for yet another touchdown making the game 36-0, and then pounding in the extra points by Perry, for the 38-0 lead.
The Saints averted the shutout when Diaz got the ball into the hands of Santana, who slipped tackle attempts by three Cougars on a long play that made it 38-6.
The remainder of the game was uneventful save for an injured Saint who came around after some time. The Cougars’ B squad finished out the evening without another score as did the Saints.
The Cougars next game is Sept. 6, when they face Pahrangat Valley in Alamo. The next home game for the Cougars will be Sept. 20, when they go up against Spring Mountain.
Laughlin and Mountain View Christian are scheduled to meet again Oct. 4 in Las Vegas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.