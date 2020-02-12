LAUGHLIN — The Laughlin High School Cougars varsity wrestling team scored some big victories when they hosted the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association 2A/1A Southern Region wrestling championships over the weekend.
LHS Athletics Director Tony Petrik said that Laughlin was sending four of its varsity wrestlers on to state competition at Mesquite based on their performance at the regional championships in Laughlin.
The Cougars placed seventh in the team competition with 75 points. Spring Mountain won the team title with 197 points with Lincoln County second at 132. Pahranagat Valley was third at 115, followed by White Pine at 88, Lake Mead Academy at 87, Indian Springs at 80, Laughlin at 75, The Meadows at 61, Tonopah at 57 and West Wendover at 53.
Advancing to state for Laughlin will be Kevin Lemire at 145 pounds, Jack Tierce at 160, Marcus Nolan at 220 and Tyler Benton at 285.
Lemire, a junior, lost by fall to sophomore Cedric Garner of Spring Mountain in the championship match at 145.
Tierce, a junior, lost by fall to junior Luke Finicum of White Plane for the title at 160 pounds.
For Lemire and Tierce, it will be a return trip to state.
Lemire competed at 138 pounds last year and went 1-2 at the state meet, scoring three points and was the only Cougar wrestler to win a match, earning Laughlin a seventh-place finish among the 12 teams represented.
Lemire was third in the regional meet a year ago.
Tierce also placed third at the regional league last year, competing at 170 pounds. Tierce went 0-2 at state a year ago.
Nolan, a junior, lost 6-1 to Andrian Carrillo of Spring Mountain in the third-place match at 220 while senior David Smith of Laughlin took sixth in the division, losing by injury to Seth Manning of White Pine in the fifth-place match.
Benton, a senior, scored a pin in 30 seconds in the third-place match against Ronnie Zander of Pahranagat Valley.
Junior Isaac Velderrain of Laughlin placed sixth at 132 pounds, losing by fall to William Gutierrez of Pahranagat Valley in the fifth-place match.
Trinity Domme, a freshman competing at 138 pounds, was sixth after a loss by major decision to Jake Callaway of Tonopah.
The 2A/1A state meet will be Friday and Saturday, hosted by Virgin Valley High School at Mesquite.
