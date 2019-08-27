LAUGHLIN — The Laughlin High School Cougars girls varsity volleyball team hosted its annual alumni game earlier this month at Laughlin High School.
Several of last year’s graduates returned for a match against this year’s varsity team with Coach Bryan Crabtree welcoming them back while honing current player skills in the process.
The varsity had been practicing for a couple hours prior to the game and were more than ready to take on the girls they had followed.
For their part, the alumni players seemed to have fun coming back for the challenge and seeing the coach, high school and younger players again.
The teams were fairly evenly matched with neither seeming to dominate the match.
The alumni seemed to be having more fun, perhaps because they weren’t under the scrutiny of Crabtree, who was coaching the current varsity team.
In the end, all of the players past and present gathered for pictures to commemorate the event, and food was brought in for a small celebration afterward.
Crabtree stated when asked who won: “We don’t keep score, but this year’s team won.”
The 2019 edition of the volleyball Cougars start the season Sept. 5 on the road against Pinecrest.
The first home match is Sept. 9th against Calvary Chapel. The junior varsity match starts at 3 p.m. with the varsity match scheduled for 4 p.m.
