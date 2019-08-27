LAS VEGAS — Clark County Commissioners on Aug. 20 unanimously approved about $2 million for design of street, water, and sewer through a special improvement district for West Casino Drive in Laughlin.
“The large-diameter water and sewer pipes finally will complete the missing link of the utilities in southern Laughlin,” said Martin Knauss, president of the Laughlin Economic Development Corporation, which has supported the effort.
“This will open up lots of commercial land for development along a stretch of Casino Drive that is twice as long as the famed Laughlin Strip Corridor. And it certainly will improve access for Laughlin’s main route for visitors from Southern California,” Knauss added.
The vote of 5-0, with Commissioner Michael Naft not present, to award the contract to CG Wallace was part of the consent agenda which will result in bonds being paid back by 29 property owners to widen and straighten
3.9 miles of South and West Casino Drive to four through lanes (from two lanes) and increase the speed limit from
35 mph to 45 mph from Needles Highway in Upper Laughlin to Harrah’s Resort in Downtown Laughlin, and about half that length for water and sewer trunk lines for 19 properties that now lack the wet utilities.
Originally, $2.3 million was earmarked for the engineers to design the three parts of the project.
The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada allocated $1.5 million for the street portion that will include turn lanes, curbs, sidewalks, and streetlights. The Clark County Commission approved the Laughlin Town Advisory Board’s request to allocate $800,000 from the Fort Mohave Valley Development Fund toward design costs for the water and sewer districts, whose boards of trustees are the commissioners.
