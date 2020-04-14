LAS VEGAS — Since the kickoff of the 2020 U.S. Census on March 12, about 48.7% of households in Clark County have filled out Census forms compared with 48.6% nationally, and 48.3% for the entire state of Nevada.
With the coronavirus pandemic sweeping across the country, county officials are reminding Southern Nevadans that it’s more important than ever that every local household gets counted in this year’s census.
“I am proud of the way this community has risen to the enormous challenges presented to us by coronavirus and I have no doubt that we will come back stronger than ever,” said Clark County Commission Chairman Marilyn Kirkpatrick. “One way you can help put us on the road to recovery is to fill out your 2020 Census form if you haven’t done so already. We are going to need every federal dollar we deserve from data derived from this year’s census to serve our community when we put COVID-19 behind us.”
A link to the U.S. Census bureau’s response map, which tracks participation rates by state in the U.S. Census is posted on the Southern Nevada Counts “Win the Census” campaign website at www.SouthernNevadaCounts.com. The Census form can be filled out online over the U.S. Census Bureau’s website at www.2020Census.gov or by phone or mail.
Officials said in the 2010 Census, Nevada’s population was undercounted. About 60% of households participated in the population count, which means the state could have received 40% more funding during that census period had all households been counted.
“With the economic challenges we face as a result of coronavirus, it’s more important than ever that Nevada’s entire population is counted in the 2020 Census so we get the funding and representation we deserve from Washington,” said Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones, chairman of the Southern Nevada Regional Planning Coalition, which initiated the Southern Nevada Counts effort. “Data collected in this year’s census will inform funding formulas every year for the next decade that will go directly to services and programs which will help our community get back on its feet.”
The Census Bureau is operating toll-free language assistance lines in many languages including the three most common spoken in Southern Nevada: English, 844-330-2020; Spanish, 844-468-2020; and Tagalog, 844-478-2020. The Census Bureau also is offering American Sign Language support and has a toll-free Telephone Display Device number of 844-467-2020. Households that don’t respond early online or by phone will receive a paper questionnaire from the Census Bureau that they can return by mail.
One person per household fills out the questionnaire on behalf of everyone who lives at the address as of Census Day on April 1, 2020. The questions ask for names, ages, birthdates and races of residents, and whether the home is owned or rented. By law, information provided for the census is confidential and not allowed to be shared with immigration or law enforcement agencies or the courts. Children under 5 tend to be the most under counted of all Nevadans.
“If you have children, it’s very important that they are counted in the census along with anyone else living at your address,” said Clark County Commission Vice Chairman Lawrence Weekly. “It’s also important that our residents understand that the information you report in the census is used for statistical purposes only. It can’t be used against you in any way. We need every man, woman and child living in our community to be counted so we get our fair share of funding to meet the needs of our residents and Southern Nevada.”
