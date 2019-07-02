LAUGHLIN — “You Light it, We Write It.”
Clark County and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department are cracking down on illegal fireworks used over the Fourth of July holiday.
Officials are reminding the public to use only fireworks labeled “safe and sane.” Permissible fireworks are legal only through the Fourth of July in Laughlin and other areas of the county.
If caught, individuals could face fines up to $1,000. Disposal fees also may apply. No fireworks of any type are allowed on federal lands, including within the Lake Mead National Recreation Area.
“Illegal fireworks are all fun and games until someone’s house burns down or someone gets hurt,” said Clark County Commission Chairman Marilyn Kirkpatrick in a news release. “We will resume our efforts to crack down on the use of illegal fireworks….”
The public can become an active participant in the “You Light it, We Write It,” effort over the holiday. The public can report illegal fireworks complaints online at www.ISpyFireworks.com instead of calling 911 or 311. In 2018, the site logged more than 25,000 complaints.
This site does not dispatch police but uses the data to plan future law enforcement efforts.
Lt. Jeff Hews with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Station Laughlin Subdivision said he recommends calling 311.
“I would like to keep 911 open for those true emergencies,” he said. “Our calls for service substantially go up on the Fourth of July and tends to be our busiest day of the year.”
Hewes said he would like to remind everyone that if they do come across illegal fireworks, it’s a citation and all fireworks are seized. He said the area’s current fire rating is high due to dry conditions, extreme heat and low humidity.
High winds can add to the fire risk.
Fireworks are sure something that people shouldn’t want to add in the mix, he said.
“If you shoot that thing up, it has to come down and you’re putting your life or someone else’s in danger,” Hewes said.
“Safe and sane” fireworks include sparklers and fireworks that keep to a small, circular area on the ground and don’t explode in the air.
Clark County said the best way to ensure that fireworks aren’t illegal is to buy them from local vendors authorized to sell fireworks during the permitted sales period.
Often times, fireworks purchases outside the county don’t qualify to be “safe and sane.”
Fireworks cause an average of 18,500 fires per year in the United States, $43 million in property damage, and they caused 13,000 injuries last year.
Partners in the “You Light It, We Write It” initiative include Clark County, the cities of Las Vegas and North Las Vegas, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Nevada Highway Patrol and the Nevada State Fire Marshal Division.
For more information on Clark County firework rules and regulations go to www.YouLightItWe
WriteIt.Vegas.
