LAUGHLIN — Next Tuesday and Wednesday, Laughlin will be offering free COVID-19 testing for the first 1,000 residents who register and schedule an appointment.
The Nevada COVID-19 Testing Strike Force has partnered with the Laughlin Chamber of Commerce, the Laughlin Chamber Volunteers in Partnership, Southern Nevada Health District, Clark County Nevada, American Medical Response Ambulance Service, Medical Surg Area Command, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Jordan Ross and the Laughlin Constable’s Office, Clark County Office of Emergency Management and Clark County District A Commissioner Michael Naft to offer the tests, which will be administered at the Aquarius Casino Resort parking structure and lot on Casino Drive in Laughlin.
The Aquarius Casino Resort and General Manager Sean Hammond have allowed the testing to be hosted on the grounds of the Laughlin casino in their parking structure and valet area.
Testing will run from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., and pre-registration and scheduling by phone is mandatory. Those who wish to get tested should contact the Laughlin Chamber Volunteer Call Bank today, Thursday or Friday between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. at 702-298-2214 and selection option/extension 4 or 5 to reserve a test. No one who has not registered and scheduled their appointment in advance will be tested. No reservation means no test.
Chamber VIPs will serve as flaggers, ID checkers and traffic control.
The Aquarius Casino Resort is hosting the event and is not part of the scheduling or testing program. The Aquarius is providing water, ice, coolers, tables and chairs, security and traffic barriers.
The testing is free of charge to those who wish to get tested. The data will give the state a general baseline of cases as sampled from various locales from across Nevada. Las Vegas has partnered with University Medical Center and is offering testing there as are other locales across the Silver State. The cumulative data will give the governor’s COVID-19 Task Force and state medical experts a much clearer picture as to where the hot spots are, where the spread of the virus has occurred and a baseline of cases in Nevada, allowing for better planning for the re-opening of the entire state.
Be sure and sign up as quickly as possible as test kits are limited to the first 1,000 residents to register and schedule an appointment.
