LAS VEGAS — Clark County residents who are eligible to vote but not yet registered are encouraged to register to vote soon so they can receive their ballot for the June 9 primary election through the mail. Also, county registered voters may check their registration information online to make sure their address and other information is correct.
Voter registration is available through the Nevada Secretary of State’s Office at www.RegisterToVoteNV.gov. Registered voters may go to the same website or the Clark County Election Department website at www.ClarkCountyNV.gov/vote to check their information and make any necessary changes.
The June 9 primary will be conducted entirely by mail ballot throughout Nevada in an effort to limit interactions that could spread the coronavirus. All registered voters will be receiving a mail ballot, which they may return using the postage-paid envelope that arrives with their ballot. Voters who do not mail their ballot to the Election Department will be able to drop off their ballot at any one of several locations that will open later this month.
May 12 is the last day to register to vote or update existing registration information through the mail in time for the primary. May 21 is the last day to register to vote or update existing registration information online through the Nevada Secretary of State’s website at www.RegisterToVoteNV.gov in time for the primary.
From May 23 to June 5 and on June 9, in-person voter registration and registration updates will be available, and anyone using this option will be handed their mail ballot and then turn it in. Information about in-person locations is available through the Election Department website at www.ClarkCountyNV.gov/vote.
