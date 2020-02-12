LAS VEGAS — The Southern Nevada Health District received notice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that a Clark County resident has tested negative for the 2019 novel coronavirus.
While waiting for the test results the patient’s symptoms had resolved and had remained isolated in compliance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance.
The adult patient arrived in the United States from Wuhan, China, on Jan. 14 and sought medical care on Jan. 28, which allowed a full two weeks of exposure for Southern Nevadans.
No identification of the patient in question was given.
“The health district worked closely with local and state health care partners and the CDC to investigate this case,” said Dr. Fermin Leguen, acting chief health officer of the Southern Nevada Health District. “We appreciate the cooperation and assistance we received.”
On Monday, the health district confirmed that it is monitoring an undisclosed number of Clark County residents who recently returned from mainland China for new coronavirus cases.
While the CDC considers 2019 novel coronavirus outbreak to be a serious public health threat, based on current information, the immediate risk to the public in the United States is believed to be low at this time. Southern Nevada residents who have not traveled to areas in China where the virus is circulating or have had close contact with a patient who has tested positive for the virus are at low risk for infection.
People who traveled to China and feel sick with fever, cough, or difficulty breathing within 14 days after they have returned should contact their health care provider.
Potential patients are advised to contact their medical provider or emergency department before they arrive so the medical facility can take the appropriate precautions.
Recent travelers to China’s Hubei province, the center of the outbreak of the virus, are required to enter the country through one of 11 designated airports. Las Vegas’ McCarran International Airport is not included in that collection of airports.
Those travelers are placed under a quarantine order for 14 days from the time they left China.
They are not allowed to complete their travel until the quarantine period is over.
The Southern Nevada Public Health Laboratory has received a CDC-developed test kit to test for the 2019 novel coronavirus, which previously only the federal agency could do.
“This will allow the health district to receive results in a more timely manner,” the district said.
Only patients who meet CDC criteria and who have been assessed by a medical provider and the health district will be tested.
The health district is encouraging the public to follow the current CDC recommendations, which include:
w Washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
If soap and water are not available, use an
alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
* Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
* Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
* Cover your cough and sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
* Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
Up to date information on the 2019 novel coronavirus is available on the health district website, www.southern
