CARSON CITY — The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation issued the following statement last week in response to inquiries regarding tardy unemployment insurance payments:
“DETR has identified an error in the (unemployment insurance) system and staff is working to correct the issue, which has resulted in some claimants reporting they have not received the additional $600 in federal pandemic unemployment compensation(last week). The issue is expected to be resolved ... and all payments will be caught up shortly after the issue is resolved. DETR will share further updates if additional issues arise.”
System issues and fears of fraud have plagued DETR.
A Las Vegas man was charged with identity theft and fraud-related charges after investigators said he possessed nearly two dozen unemployment benefits cards in other people’s names, federal officials said.
Vincent Okoye, 38, also had dozens of debit and credit cards issued in other people’s names and was arrested last Friday, according to an announcement from the U.S. Attorney in Nevada, Nicholas Trutanich.
Trutanich said in a statement that fraud in Nevada’s unemployment benefits system is widespread.
“This case is likely just the proverbial ‘tip of the iceberg’: We will track down and prosecute scammers who fraudulently obtain federal unemployment benefits,” Trutanich said.
Nevada officials said that unemployment statewide has risen again to 24.9%, with a wave of more than 18,000 people filing initial claims for benefits last week during an ongoing economic slump following mid-March coronavirus closures.
Nevada set a record jobless rate in April of 30.1%. The figure was at 24.9% on May 23.
The troubled Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program for self-employed, contract and gig workers logged more than 34,000 initial claims last week, up 74.2% from the week before, according to the department’s weekly report.
