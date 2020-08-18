CARSON CITY — Nevada Gov. Steve Sisdolak has appointed the third head of the embattled Department of Employment Training and Rehabilitation in less than one year.
The first person that was helming it, Tiffany Tyler-
Garner, resigned in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic earlier this year just as DETR was going under due to overwhelming claims being filed by tens of thousands of newly unemployed Nevadans. She simply quit. Given the depth of the crisis in Nevada, at DETR, and across the nation, Sisolak made a quick call to rectify the situation while dealing with the rest of the crisis.
On April 28, Sisolak appointed Heather Korbulic, the head of the Silver State Health Network — Nevada’s health exchange that replaced the Affordable Care Act — to take control “interim Director” of DETR and solve the massive backlog of claims that had piled up. Korbulic, being no stranger to large agencies and their inherent needs, quickly went to work and found a system that was so antiquated and out of date that there was simply no way it could handle the sheer volume of claimants filing for unemployment insurance benefits. She was right in her estimation. Over the course of a mere few months, Korbulic borrowed personnel from the state human resources department and went to work trying to first free up logjam of claimants who were not receiving benefits or had issues with verification of benefits. At the same time, she sought out IT specialists to help update the computer system that handled the filings, which she found out was only half the problem. Another brick wall Korbulic ran into was the phone system that also takes in claims. That system was in even worse shape than the computer system which was from back in the early 2000s and was woefully inadequate for even normal filing levels, let alone the tsunami of claims that were coming through DETR on a daily basis.
Korbulic also delved into the backlog of gig workers and those self-employed Nevadans who were left out in the cold but who had much more difficult a time verifying their status and eligibility for benefits. Those people were backed up behind the tens of thousands of regular filers for UI benefits who had regular payroll jobs which were more easily verified. Then there was also the PUA filers — people filing for relief from the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance fund that provided up to 39 weeks of unemployment benefits to individuals not eligible for regular unemployment compensation or extended benefits.
That was entirely separate but just as flooded as the regular filings who already had overwhelmed the DETR system.
Korbulic did a juggling act of attacking on multiple fronts to gain control over a system that was in no way able to handle what was coming through the door at DETR, while those tens of thousands of claimants weren’t receiving their benefits and as such there was also a massive wave of frustration as Nevadans who found themselves suddenly out of work and with no unemployment money coming in weren’t receiving any relief from the agency that is supposed to be there for just such instances. Panic set in all around, but Korbulic did what she saw as the most pertinent quick-fixes she could find to get things back on track. She had IT specialists updating the old DETR computer sustem while bringing in a completely new phone system. She got the gig workers on a path to begin receiving benefits and even got the PUA system up and going. She was in the midst of this firefight when she began receiving threats issued at her online and over the phone. Nevadans who were facing what normally would have been evictions and foreclosures, car repossessions and other unpleasant circumstances began venting their frustration and fears at Korbulic. After a backbreaking and sincere attempt to reign in the outdated system from multiple fronts, Korbulic had enough and it was announced that Korbulic was returning to her original position back at the Silver State Health Exchange.
Last week, Sisolak announced that he has appointed a new director of DETR, Elisa Cafferata, former deputy administrator of the Department of Welfare and Support Services, as the acting director. Sisolak also announced his appointment of former Democratic Assemblywoman Barbara Buckley as the new head of a Rapid Response Task Force to alleviate the unemployment claims backlog. Buckley stated, “People are barely hanging on and they’ve been waiting too long. The goal is to remove barriers to payment to those who are eligible.
“Whatever solutions make sense they will be on the table.”
Added into the mix is the staggering level of scam claims that keep coming in as well as international actors seeking a quick means to steal emergency relief funds. They have been successful, only adding insult to injury for the Silver State.
So, now there is a new head to clear out the backlog and a new director to take the reins over at DETR.
Can a third and fourth head can bring some relief to the remaining tens of thousands of Nevadans who still are not receiving their unemployment benefits as is supposed to happen in such crises? Only time will tell.
