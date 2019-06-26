LAUGHLIN — Eight Laughlin students will be attending the Regional 4-H camp at South Lake Tahoe without having to spend a dime.
Donors from not only the Laughlin community but Bullhead City as well contributed to the cause.
Will Douglas, of the University of Nevada Cooperative Extension, broke the news during the Laughlin Town Advisory Board meeting on June 11.
“Out of all the kids that wanted to go camping this year, I didn’t have to tell a single one, ‘I’m sorry you can’t go for financial reasons,’ ” Douglas said. “It really encourages me that no matter where the 4-H program goes in Laughlin, there will be people who want to get behind it.”
Costs for this year’s camp were raised substantially totaling $200 more per youth compared to last year.
All parents knew going in the financial costs of camp in case Douglas could not secure the funding.
“I certainly know it would have put a strain on a couple of families because $450 is not pocket change,” Douglas said. “There have been times in my own life where I have had the money for something, but an emergency comes up before the event.”
Donors for the 4-H Camp include:
American Legion Post 60, Nile Smith, Bob Bilbray, Joe and Judy Wood, Sean Hammond, general manager of the Aquarius Casino Resort, Brea and Trevor Chiodini with Laughlin River Tours, Dee Jordan, Harrah’s Laughlin Hero Sunshine Club, and Florida Grecco.
Douglas said he believes that a youth program, such as 4-H, can bring people together. He said this list of donors is proof.
4-H summer camp is available for youth ages 9-12. At camp, they will participate in a variety of STEAM-based activities. The campers also have time to enjoy outdoor activities like swimming or kayaking.
“It really is a unique experience,” Douglas said. “There are educational opportunities, and chances to meet others outside their community circle.”
The eight students have about a month to get ready before heading to Tahoe.
