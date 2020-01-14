LAUGHLIN — The Laughlin Chamber of Commerce in conjunction with Dunn and Sons Electronic Recycling is hosting an E-waste recycling event on Feb.8 for all Laughlin residents (and others) who wish to safely dispose of old, outdated or broken electronics in a responsible manner.
The event will be held in the parking lot at the chamber building at 1585 S. Casino Drive from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.(Nevada time).
There will be a $10 fee for each of the following items: Televisions, LCD TVs/monitors, CRT monitors and big screen/projection TVs.
The event information indicates that accepted items will include televisions, computers, monitors, keyboards, mice, power supplies, hard drives, VHS tapes, cameras, laptops, speakers, printers, copiers, wire, stereo systems, slot machines and other items.
Hazardous materials will not be accepted.
For any additional questions, go to www.dunnandson.net, call 702-604-0810, or email at info@dunnandson.net.
Start rounding up all the old, broken electronics that have been taking up space in your house and get ready to be rid of them once and for all.
