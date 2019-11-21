LAUGHLIN — Eagle Motorcycles, which has been a fixture in Bullhead City for a number of years, has expanded its reach across the Colorado River.
Owners Joe and Michelle Keunen recently celebrated the grand opening of Eagles’ Laughlin showroom, in the second floor of the Laughlin Outlet Mall, by hosting a joint mixer for the Laughlin and Bullhead Area chambers of commerce.
The event featured food, music, networking and, of course, display of some of Eagle’s UTVs. The company sells and rents motorcycles and other vehicles at its Bullhead City location at 2106 Highway 95. The Laughlin showroom will be for its UTVs, go-carts, four-wheelers, boats and other vehicles.
The showroom soon will have a video display showing the Bentley and Crownline boats as well as accessories that will be available.
For now, the motorcycle side of the business — sales, service, rentals — will be at the Bullhead City location.
In addition to providing vehicles, the company also books tours into the open Arizona desert.
The Laughlin showroom will be open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
