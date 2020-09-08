CARSON CITY — Fire Prevention Week 2020 is Oct. 4-10. The Nevada Department of Public Safety, State Fire Marshal Division, will hold its fourth annual poster contest.
Winners of four categories will have their artwork featured on billboards statewide.
This year, as some schools are being held online, the State Fire Marshal Division will be accepting submissions directly from schools and parents. The submission date for poster contest entries has been moved to Sept. 30, so that students who have a later school year start date have the appropriate time needed to participate.
The 2020 theme for Fire Prevention Week is: “Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen!”
Information about the theme is available at http://www.nfpa.org/public-education/campaigns/fire-prevention-week
Complete contest rules and information are available at https://fire.nv.gov/, sfm@dps.state.nv.us by calling 775-684-7526.
There are four age groups for competition: first-fourth grades; fifth-sixth grades; middle school; and high school.
Artwork must reflect the National Fire Protection Association’s 2020 National Fire Prevention Week theme, “Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen!” The theme must be depicted visually and created using media such as acrylics, watercolor, pencils, charcoal, magic markers, crayons, and pastels. Digitally produced images, collages, cut-outs, and stamping will not be eligible for consideration.
The finished poster must measure 8½ inches x 14 inches.
The poster must be submitted with a description of the poster and the name, grade level, school of artists written legibly or typed and affixed to the back of the poster.
Posters must be submitted to the Nevada State Fire Marshal Division by Sept. 30.
Mail to: Nevada State Fire Marshal Division; Attn: 2020 Fire Prevention Poster Contest; 107 Jacobsen Way; Carson City, Nevada 89711.
Winners will be selected from each of the four categories, and their posters placed on billboards across Nevada.
Each winner will receive a plaque from the Nevada State Fire Marshal Division and recognition by the National Fire Protection Association.
The submitted artwork (originals and copies) become the property of the Nevada State Fire Marshal Division. They will be displayed at the Carson City State Fire Marshal’s Office and community outreach events as determined by the same entities and posted on billboards.
Artwork may be used in publications, exhibits, displays, and websites, as determined by the Nevada State Fire Marshal. The artwork will be submitted to the media and may be published.
