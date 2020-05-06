LAUGHLIN — Laughlin Schools Principal Dawn Estes issued an update for Laughlin students, especially seniors this week.
Recognizing parents
“As we enter week 8 of COVID school closure, I truly hope the ‘force’ has been with you. Over these weeks, we have learned a lot about dealing with the unknown. To each of you, I say thank you for your hard work and support as we’ve worked together to ‘figure this out.’
While school may be out for the summer on May 20, please know my email is never closed — please continue to use this email to reach out with your questions, concerns and celebrations.
Teacher Appreciation
“This week marks Teacher Appreciation Week. I am reaching out to each of you and asking you to do me a huge favor between today and Friday. Please send a quick email to your child’s teacher, support staff member (custodian, office, classroom aide) and/or administrators and thank them for all their hard work and support throughout this school year, especially if they have gone above and beyond to support your family during this COVID closure. The best gifts we can ever receive as educators are kind words of encouragement and appreciation.
“Staff emails can be located on our school websites; in addition, I am happy to share or forward any emails — I would love to ‘flood’ their inboxes with some positive, virtual cheer.”
School closing
“At this time, we are working on a plan to collect/disperse senior items first and then we will provide an opportunity for any other students wishing to get their personal items. The timeline is yet to be established as we wait for the governor’s Phase Plan to be fully revealed. Students will not be allowed on campus; we will place all items in a bag and deploy in a manner similar to the Chromebooks. In addition, we will have stations set up in our parking lots to collect various items, such as library books, school uniforms, instruments, etc.
“More information will be provided next week.”
Chromebooks
“We will continue to deploy Chromebooks for the next two weeks; please let your child’s teacher know if you still need one. We will only collect Chromebooks from seniors and those students who know they are moving away. All other students will keep their devices through the summer months.”
FOX5 ‘CLASS OF 2020’
Also in the update is information on FOX5’s “Class of 2020” Senior recognition series. The Las Vegas-based station is recognizing Clark County School District seniors through June 15 with a different senior every morning at 7 a.m.
To participate, send a picture or video to classof2020@
In partnership with CCSD, FOX5 also is inviting yearbook committees, audio-video clubs and tech-savvy educators to produce and send in one- to three-minute videos of senior pictures, selfies and videos that represent a schools “Class of 2020.”
All CCSD media releases must be adhered to and provided to FOX5. Guidelines for this include: Video must be no longer than three minutes; no music with video; no professional photography allowed; video may be edited by FOX5 for time and content.
For more information on the FOX5 initiative, contact Allison Perry at allison.perry@kvvu.com or call 702-241-6861.
