BOULDER CITY — The following Lake Mead National Recreation Area events are happening:
w Ranger Program: Full Moon Hike, Aug. 10.
Join rangers for a night hike from 8-10 p.m. Aug. 10 through Owl Canyon. Enjoy a moonlit night while learning about lunar tales and the night sky. This is a moderate 2.2-mile round-trip hike. For more information and to make a reservation, call 702-293-8990.
w Fee Free Day, Aug. 25.
Entrance fees will be waived at Lake Mead National Recreation Area Aug. 25 in celebration of the National Park Service’s birthday. Fees for camping, lake use or use of concessions still apply.
w Ranger Program: Fishing Fun at the Lake, Aug. 31.
Join Nevada Department of Wildlife at the Hemenway Fishing Pier at Boulder Beach from 6-8 a.m. and try to catch a striped bass or catfish. NDOW will have limited bait, fishing gear to check out, and fishing tips. Bring your own gear if you have it. People 12 and older will need a Nevada fishing license. RSVP online at https://register-ed.com/programs/nevada/210-angler-education. For directions and more information, email aczarnecki@ndow.org or call 702-486-5127, ext. 3503.
w Ranger Chat: Fishing Tips, Aug. 31.
Do you want to fish at Lake Mead, but don’t know where to start? Join a Nevada Department of Wildlife educator at the Lake Mead Visitor Center at 10 a.m. and noon.
Come learn about fishing gear, bait and places to fish on the lake. You can even make a lure. For more information, call 702-486-5127, ext. 3503.
