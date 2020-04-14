LAUGHLIN — The Family Dollar on Needles Highway in Laughlin has seen a noticeable increase in business since the closure of Aldape’s Market.
The only grocery store in Laughlin shuttered its doors roughly two weeks ago and since then, there has been much speculation as to whether anyone might buy and bring back the store in some form or another.
Laughlin Constable Jordan Ross issued an open letter to all residents and investors in the township and across the river in Bullhead City, seeking to find anyone people might bring the store back to life.
Silver Rider buses of Laughlin, part of the Southern Nevada Transportation Coalition, set up special buses for Saturday trips across the river for Laughlin residents who need to get to either Safeway or Walmart in Bullhead City to buy groceries and other household goods. Aldape’s opened in 1987 and had been a part of the Laughlin landscape ever since.
The staff at Family Dollar stated that it has noticed the uptick in sales since the closure but since they do not sell meat or produce, it has been just that — a slight uptick in business.
The Family Dollar on Needles Highway offers Thursday and Friday morning special shopping time of 7 to 9 a.m. set aside for seniors 60 and older. Staff said that will continue for the foreseeable future as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to play out.
