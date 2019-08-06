BULLHEAD CITY — The Federal Emergency Management Agency will conduct a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System at 11:20 a.m. MST/PDT today.
FEMA said that the test will assess the readiness of the infrastructure for the distribution of a national message and determine whether improvements are needed.
FEMA said that the intent of this year’s tests is to evaluate the readiness of the national alerting capability in the absence of internet connectivity.
The test will begin with a broadcast of the national test message from radio stations, called Primary Entry Point stations, that participate with FEMA in the National Public Warning System.
Other radio and television broadcasts in each state that monitor PEP stations will receive and broadcast the test message so that within minutes the test message should be conducted by all radio, television, cable, wireline service providers and direct broadcast satellite service providers nationwide.
FEMA said that the audio test message will be similar to regular monthly EAS test messages with which the public is familiar: “This is a test of the National Emergency Alert System. This system was developed by broadcast and cable operates in voluntary cooperation with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Federal Communications Commission and local authorities to keep you informed in the event of an emergency. If this had been an actual emergency an official message would have followed the tone alert you heard at the start of this message. No action is required.”
The EAS test on Aug. 7 is the fifth time that the test has been conducted nationwide, according to FEMA. Previous EAS national tests were conducted on November 2011, September 2016 and 2017 and October 2018 in collaboration with the FCC, radio and television stations and emergency management officials.
