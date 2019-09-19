LAUGHLIN — World Fighting Championships Fight Night 111 packed the house at the Avi Resort & Casino on Sept. 7, bringing some of the top mixed martial arts fighters to the Tri-state.
The fight card featured Muay Thai kickboxing, Brazilian Jiu Jitsu and many other styles as a full fight card was presented by WFC out of Henderson, Nevada. The company hosts such events on a regular basis all across America, and it is the fastest growing MMA organization going.
The stage was set for the Avi outing with a full card of 14 fights for the evening ranging from amateur to pro fighters, battling it out by weight and fighting style class. The Avi was absolutely jam packed for the evening with wall to wall guests who regularly come out for WFC fights hosted there.
Fans weren’t disappointed as the 14 fights on the night’s card were all good ol’ knock-down, drag-out brawls by seasoned and well trained fighters out to make their mark and further their careers. The evening started out with a bout between 135-pounders Julius Lopez and David Loureiro. Lopez won by rear choke hold submission in just under a minute and half to get the card started.
The night rolled on with a 155-pound bout between Corey Daniels and Cole Schoenfeld which Daniels won by unanimous decision.
After a few varying weight-class bouts, there was a real romper-stomper between 160-pounders Tre Alvarado and J.J. Nelson. Alvarado won that fight with a TKO by strikes in 1:48 of the first round.
Two fights later brought another TKO by strikes in the fight between 130-pounders Trenten Beyers and Javier Iniguez in just 38 seconds.
Moving up the weight class brought the next TKO by strikes between 145-pounders Octavian Trumbo over opponent Gabe Epithite.
That was followed by the only female fight of the night between amateur mixed martial artists, 120-pounders Sarah Torgerson and Melissa Gonzalez in which Torgerson won a unanimous decision over Gonzalez, who wore a bloody nose and face through most of the bout.
Then came a pro MMA fight between 170-pounders Cameron Church and Daniel McWilliams which Church won in a TKO by strikes at 26 seconds of the second round. That was folowed by a WFC title bout between 115-pounders Cristian Molina and Beau Brooks which Molina won by armbar submission at 1:27 in the second round. The only heavyweight bout of the night came next between Patrick Baughman and Bobby Remillard which Baughman won with a TKO by strikes in the first round in 33 seconds.
The final fight of the night was between 165-pound fighters Kade Kottenbrook and local favorite Mayhi Medrano in which Brooks won by TKO by strikes at 2:33 of the first round.
