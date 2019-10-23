LAUGHLIN — The top achievers have been selected and the winners will be announced during the 2019 Laughlin Chamber of Commerce’s 22nd Community Achievement Awards Saturday in the Aquarius Pavilion, within the Aquarius Casino Resort.
The event is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.; doors open at 5:30.
Tickets to the CAA dinner are $75 each or $750 for a reserved table of 10.
Tickets are available by contacting Michelle at the Laughlin Chamber of Commerce office at 1585 S. Casino Drive, Laughlin; by calling 702-298-2214 ext. 0; or online at laughlin
Categories and 2019 finalists are:
w Citizen of the Year Award: Steve Willett, Kari Hoffman, Father Charlie Urnick and Matt Hanrahan.
w Connie Davis Youth Citizen of the Year Award: Mallory Moss, River Valley High School; Alexis Swain McKay, Laughlin Junior/Senior High School; Caleb Fearing, Mohave High School; and Hannah Gutowski, River Valley High School.
w Young Wonder Award: Ethan Fromm, River Valley High School; and Destiny Beardsley, Mohave Accelerated Learning Center.
w Educator of the Year Award: Kathleen Watson, Fox Creek Junior High; Craig Evins, Mohave High School; Gina Covert, Colorado River Union High School District No. 2; and Sara Bostelman, Mohave High School.
w Lloyd Shires Tourism Award: Bruce & Lin Clark, TV2KLBC; Ed Catalfamo, Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse; Jeff Porter, Katherine Landing; and Will Hope, Laughlin Tours.
w Public Service Award: Richard deClercq, Clark
County Recreation Department; Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Laughlin Substation; and Hildy Angius, member of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors.
w Humanitarian Award: Kathleen Hoss, Greg Miller, Deacon John DelQuadro and Cari Ferris.
w Entrepreneur Award: Jessica Tary, J&J Mystery Events; Lori Ryan, Curls n’ Cuts; and Debbie Owen Hunter, Debbie’s Dispensary.
w Communications Award: Tara Haywood, TV2KLBC; Loke Lau, Cameron Broadcasting; Lance Ross, Colorado River Schools; and Bruce Clark, TV2KLBC;
w Green Business of the Year: Culver’s, Boys & Girls Club Thrift Store and Tropicana Laughlin.
w Small Business of the Year Award (fewer than 100 employees): Family Care Home Health and Hospice, Silly Cactus, Inc., Baron Services and Mission Bank.
w Large Business of the Year Award (more than 100 employees): Dot Foods, Anderson Ford of Bullhead City, Findlay Motor Company and Don Laughlin’s Riverside Resort Hotel & Casino.
w Community and Social Service Organization Award: S.A.I.N.T., Saving Animals in Need Together; Tri-State Youth Internship & Leadership; Colorado River Women’s Council; and Richard Springston American Legion Post 60.
