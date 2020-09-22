Event to go on without public attendance
LAUGHLIN — The Laughlin Chamber of Commerce has announced that its diverse and dedicated volunteer judges have selected the finalists for the 23rd Annual Community Achievement Awards.
The annual award presentation will be held Oct. 24 at the Laughlin Ranch Golf Club & Spa in Bullhead City.
The event will not be open to the public.
No tickets will be sold because of COVID-19 restrictions.
Nominees will arrive sporadically throughout the day to accept their awards and have their photograph taken.
Nominees and event staff will follow all COVID-19 precautions set forth by the state of Arizona and maintain adequate social distancing.
This event will be announced by Dominic Dragone from Murphy Broadcasting and live streamed by The Bee News Media Company.
Finalists by category
Citizen of the Year — Anita Gill, Steven R. Willett, Ardie Lauxman and Kathy Ochs.
Connie Davis Youth Citizen of the Year — Destiny Beardsley, Mohave Accelerated Learning Center; Jules Hunter, Mohave Accelerated Learning Center; Madelynn MacDonald, Mohave High School; and Amanda Dulaney, Mohave Accelerated Learning Center.
Young Wonder Award — Ethan Fromm, River Valley High School; Mallory Bishop, River Valley High School; Espn Amann, Mohave High School; and Vanessa Mejia, Laughlin Junior/Senior High School.
Educator of the Year — Michael Jackson, River Valley High School; David Lipinski, Mohave High School; Jonathan Moss, Mohave Accelerated Learning Center, Mohave Valley Junior High & WAVE CTED; and Pat Wolfe, Laughlin Junior/Senior High School.
Lloyd Shires Tourism Award — Richard Bussey, Certified Folder Display Service, Inc. (Posthumous recognition); Laughlin Tourism Commission.
Public Service Award — Lynn Lozada, Integrated Community Solutions to Active Violence Events; Bullhead City Fire Department; Dr. Michael Cavallaro, Bullhead City Pest Abatement; and Brian Williamson, Bullhead City Police Department (Retired).
Humanitarian of the Year — Grace Hecht, Pamela Walker, Karole R. Finkelstein and Maria Pynakker.
Entrepreneur of the Year — Cindy Corral, Pizazz Rents and Events; Lora Bruno, Bentley Place Hair Design; Jade Quintanar, TÄSA espresso + smoothie bar; and Debbie Hunter, Debbie’s Dispensary.
Communications Award — Loke Lau Brigoli, Aloha Entertainment & Sound; Steve LeSueur, The Bee News Media; Kane Wickham, Laughlin Nevada Times; and Murphy Broadcasting.
Green Business of the Year — Western Arizona Regional Medical Center.
Small Business of the Year — Baron Services; Living Waters Hospice, LLC; MattressLand & Furniture; and CIT Bank.
Large Business of the Year — Sam’s Club; Findlay Motor Company; Dot Foods; and Don Laughlin’s Riverside Resort Hotel & Casino.
Community Social Service Organization Award — Mohave Sunrise Rotary; Integrated Community Solutions to Active Violence Events; American Legion Richard Springston Post 60; and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10005.
“Congratulations to everyone that was nominated; you are all outstanding members of our Colorado River Region,” said a news release from by the Laughlin Chamber of Commerce, which conducts the annual event to honor the contributions of individuals, groups, agencies and businesses on both sides of the Colorado River. Judges will be interviewing the finalists in the near future to select the winners for this year’s awards.
