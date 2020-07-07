LAUGHLIN — A fire in the parking garage at the Golden Nugget last Sunday was cause for some alarm as it engulfed eight vehicles on the fourth floor of the parking structure.
The fire occcurred around 4 p.m. after a Ford F-250 truck that had pulled in around 3:30 p.m. began smoking, causing guests in the parking garage to call it in. The truck ignited into a full-blown fire that consumed the engine compartment and ignited several surrounding vehicles.
According to the Clark County Fire Department, eight vehicles were damaged with about half of them considered a total loss. Included was a Mercedes-Benz sedan, the hood of which had a burned circle all the way through it due to magnesium engine parts common to Mercedes manufacturing.
The Clark County Fire Department said that despite rumors to the contrary, there were no fireworks in any of the vehicles. The cause of what sounded like explosions coming from the vehicles was due to tires exploding after reaching their burn point.
Clark County-Laughlin Engine 76 and Bullhead City Fire departments responded to the call, came in, quickly extinguishing the blaze and remaining on scene to make sure it had been fully extinguished.
Several guests at the Golden Nugget posted videos to social media showing the damage to the vehicles and parking structure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.