LAUGHLIN — To honor Flag Day and Father’s Day, the Laughlin Elks Lodge 2872 hosted its eighth Flags & Fathers event. It took place Saturday at the Laughlin American Legion Post 60, combining the two celebrations.
Kathleen Hoss, Laughlin Elks secretary, said it’s a perfect fit with the two celebrations being so close.
“We do this once a year and just look forward to it,” she said. “We do this for the community and to represent our veterans. The flag is a symbol that represents our freedom and choice.”
A program based on the history of the United States flag started the event, and a barbecue followed.
A few members of the Laughlin Girl Scouts helped out during the program, showing the evolution of the American flag.
“The Girl Scouts did a phenomenal job today,” Hoss said. “They were really on point and will be back next year.”
Many veterans, fathers, and Elks members were present at the event. Attendee Dave Ciocca fit into all three categories.
He is an ex-chaplain of the Elks and an Army veteran, who served 20 years. His son, who lives in California, spent half of those years growing up witnessing Ciocca serve until he retired.
Ciocca hasn’t been able to make many Elks meetings lately but wasn’t going to miss Flag & Fathers because of his respect for the flag.
“I like history and was in the military,” he said. “So, it just means something to me; it really does.”
The Elks are believed to be the first national organization to establish and maintain Flag Day as an annual observance. The first Flag Day observance was held at an Elks Lodge in Wisconsin in 1908.
Flag Day was not adopted as an official day of observance until 1946 by President Harry Truman. It is now observed each year on June 14.
