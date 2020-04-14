LAUGHLIN — With the prolonged shutdown of the casino resorts in Laughlin, the township’s streets look like something out of a science fiction film.
There are few cars and fewer people seen along the iconic stretch that is home to Laughlin’s popular properties.
There appears to be little life in the now-ghostly town.
On a visit down Casino Drive last week by the Laughlin Times, however, some life was spotted carrying on as usual. Skeleton staff and security remain at all the casinos, watching over them and waiting for the throngs of visitors to return one day soon while the Nevada road crews complete their repairs along Casino Drive after the recent gas line replacement project was completed.
One of the skeleton crews is the security detail at the Tropicana-Laughlin, guards who sit day after day under a pop-up in front of the casino on the west side of Casino Drive. Passing the Tropicana earlier this week produced a strange sight indeed, and the Times had to investigate. While driving by, two large mallard ducks were seen walking up to the security guard on duty outside the Tropicana with no fear at all as if they were going to ask directions from him.
“Are those ducks there real?” the inquisitive reporter asked.
“Oh, yes!” sounded the security guard, who turned out to be Bill, an English chap and longtime guard at the Tropicana-Laughlin. “They live here.”
Not only that, but they have names.
“That’s Sam and George” Bill said, echoed by another security guard who repeated, “They live here.”
Some years back, the mallards and a few more that weren’t present Monday afternoon became house guests at the Tropicana. They have no fear at all and regularly walk right up to staff, seeking food which they routinely get.
“They especially like chocolate chip cookies” said Bill, in a booming English accent with his snow-white handlebar moustache, looking like St. Nick’s brother in uniform.
The security personnel went on to tell how there are couples of the mallards, each consisting of a male and female that have mated, that live on and near the Tropicana grounds. They have been spotted at the McDonald’s, In-N-Out Burger and on various other properties along Casino Drive, but mostly at the Tropicana, which they essentially call home.
One of the pair Monday was a very large specimen with beautiful plumage and a brilliant blue stripe, teal head and smooth gray feathering. Both looked very healthy and robust and Bill said they are well fed by Tropicana employees, who have in essence accepted them as family though the birds roam freely along Casino Drive. Bill said they have been around for that long and regularly seek out Tropicana staff, fearlessly even prodding them to produce food.
Bill said that recently he had given one of them some of his snacks after which he felt a slight tug at his pant leg. One of the birds had come right up to him and tugged on his pant leg asking for more food.
Wherever the ducks came from, they found their way through the desert of Nevada to Laughlin and had made it their home, thriving in the background of one of the busiest towns in Nevada.
They are now as much a part of the Laughlin casino life as Don Laughlin’s goats on Goat Island. No mystery here, just a flock of mallards that decided life is best in Laughlin and have lived that adage for years.
Who would have known? So, if you happen to see some large well-fed mallards in laughlin, it’s not that last cocktail you had in one of the casinos that prompted that image, but more likely Sam or George or one of the other mallards of Laughlin.
