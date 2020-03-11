LAUGHLIN — The Laughlin Elks Lodge 2872 hosted the Fun in the Sun Youth Festival last Saturday in Mountain View Park.
Elroy the Elk was on hand to remind kids that drugs are bad and to take pictures with the children who showed up for some fun on a perfect, sunny day in Laughlin.
There were games aplenty for the kids to play including cornhole, basketball, a ring-toss game, face painting, and a toy give-away along with a free hot dog lunch served up by the Elks Club.
The park was filled with Laughlin children out for the day along with their parents while down below at the Mountain View ball diamond the Laughlin Little League kicked off its 2020 season with opening ceremonies.
Metro officers along with Clark County Fire Department members were on hand for the day’s festivities, which focused on the seriousness of drug prevention in youth while also providing some fun, outdoor activities and a chance to play with others.
