Young Eagles take flight on Saturday
BULLHEAD CITY — Laughlin/Bullhead International Airport will host the 2019 EAA Young Eagles Day, offering free flights for youth between the ages of 8 and 17, from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.
Flights will originate from Signature Flight Support, 2550 Laughlin View Drive, next to the airport main building.
“A free ride can be the first step to inspire a career in aviation, which is the mission of the Young Eagle program,” said Jeremy Keating, LBIA airport director. “Our goal this year is to take at least 100 youngsters on a flight.”
The free flights are made possible through the generosity of EAA member volunteers. The airport is currently looking for local businesses and organizations to sponsor a “Young Eagle”. To sponsor a Young Eagle, contact Shaun Kelly at 928-754-2134 or by email at Skelly@FlyIFP.com.
Since 1992, more than
2 million Young Eagles have enjoyed a flight through the program. Young Eagles have been registered in more than 90 different countries and have been flown by more than 43,000 volunteer pilots in the past 25 years.
For more information about the Young Eagles program, visit the official website, www.Young
For more information about the event at the Laughlin/Bullhead International Airport, call 928-754-2134.
Crafternoon to be
held this afternoon
LAUGHLIN — Adults can enjoy a relaxing afternoon of crafts at the Laughlin Library, 2840 S. Needles highway. Make cozy wall hanging today (Nov. 13).
All supplies are provided.
The fun begins at 2 p.m.
For more information, call 702-507-4063.
Free movies
at the library
LAUGHLIN — For the kids, the Movie Club at the Laughlin Library, 2840 Needles Highway, will show “Toy Story 4” on Thursday, Nov. 14, at 4 p.m.
On Friday, Nov. 22, for adults, the library will show “Shaft” rated R. Starting time is 2 p.m.
For more information, call 702-507-4060.
Citizenship
info sessions
LAUGHLIN — The Las Vegas-Clark County Library District, in partnership with the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, will be at the Laughlin Library at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, to discuss the process of becoming a U.S. citizen.
USCIS representatives will be on hand to answer any questions.
The library is at 2840 S. Needles Highway.
For more information, call 702-507-4060.
Area blood drives
set this month
LAUGHLIN – Vitalant Blood Services will conduct several blood drives in November:
w Tuesday, Nov. 19, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. MST at Bullhead City/Mohave Valley Association of Realtors conference room, 867 Hancock Rd Bullhead City.
w Wednesday, Nov. 20, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. PST in the Laughlin High School Gym Foyer, 1900 Cougar Drive.
w Wednesday, Nov. 20, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Gold room at the Golden Nugget Laughlin.
For more information or to make an appointment, call 877-827-4376.
Pumpkin spice
ice cream in a bag
LAUGHLIN — Children ages 5-11 can learn how to make real pumpkin spice ice cream in a bag at the Laughlin Library, 2840 S. Needles Highway, on Tuesday, Nov. 19.
The fun starts at 4 p.m.
For more information, call 702-507-4064.
Chamber conducts
breakfast mixer
LAUGHLIN — Enjoy coffee and pastries at the Laughlin Chamber, 1585 S. Casino Drive, on the last Friday of each month. Meet and network with fellow business members and learn about the value of being a Laughlin Chamber member. This month’s mixer is 8:30 a.m. Breakfast is complimentary, but attendance is limited to the first 25.
For more information, call 714-298-2214.
Funday Sunday set at Laughlin Library
LAUGHLIN — Children ages 5-11 are invited to the Laughlin Library, 2840 Needles Highway, at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, for a variety of fun activities.
For more information, call 702-507-4064.
