Tree lighting
set for Friday
LAUGHLIN — Laughlin’s annual Christmas tree lighting will be held at 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at Mountain View Park.
Conducted by the Clark County Parks and Recreation Department, the tree lighting will include cookies, music and crafts.
For more information, call 702-298-3413.
Community Church fundraiser
LAUGHLIN — The Laughlin Community Church Youth Group is holding a Christmas gift wrapping fundraiser from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14.
The church is at 2910 S. Needles Highway.
For more information, call 702-989-1228.
Jingle & Mingle mixer on Thursday
LAUGHLIN — The Laughlin Chamber of Commerce will hold it’s 22nd annual Jingle & Mingle Christmas mixer Thursday, Dec. 12, from 5 to 6 p.m. PST.
The event will be hosted by the Aquarius Casino Resort and located inside the Windows by the River Buffet. Great food, conversation, raffle prizes and more are planned.
A $10 donation upon entry will benefit the Feed A Family Program.
For more information or to RSVP, call 702-298-2214.
Free movies at the library
LAUGHLIN — For adults the Laughlin Library, 2840 S. Needles Highway, will show “Angel Has Fallen” rated R, on Friday, Dec. 13. On Friday, Dec. 20, the movie will be “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood” rated R. Starting time for both movies is 2 p.m.
For kids, the Movie Club will show “The Lion King” rated PG, on Thursday, Dec. 19, at 4 p.m.
For more information, call 702-507-4060.
Networking
breakfast slated
LAUGHLIN — The Laughlin Chamber of Commerce, 1585 S. Casino Drive, hosts its monthly networking breakfast from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. the last Friday of each month. Enjoy coffee and pastries, meet the newest members and learn about their businesses.
This month’s breakfast will be Dec. 27. Attendance is limited to the first 25.
For more information or to RSVP, call 702-298-2214.
Area blood drive
planned Dec. 17
LAUGHLIN – Vitalant Blood Services will conduct one blood drive later in December:
It will be Tuesday, Dec. 17, from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. MST in the Lodge Room at the Bullhead City Elks Lodge, 1745 Emerald Drive, Bullhead City.
For more information or to make an appointment, call 877-827-4376.
GO-NV Summit
to be held Jan. 6
LAS VEGAS — The GO-NV Summit returns Monday, Jan. 6 to showcase the transformative work happening across the country and around the world to further the development of smart city and advanced transportation technology.
Hosted by the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada and its local partners, the Nevada Department of Transportation, Clark County and the cities of Las Vegas, Henderson and North Las Vegas, the free one-day GO-NV Summit will run from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the UNLV Thomas & Mack Strip View Pavilion, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway in Las Vegas.
The Tech Showcase runs from noon to 4 p.m.
