MEGA Mixer set for Sept. 6
LAUGHLIN — Join the Tri-state chambers of commerce and business organizations for the ultimate business networking event. Mix and mingle with business people representing hundreds of industries and companies in and around the Tri-state.
The fourth annual Tri-State Region MEGA Mixer, to be held at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 6 at the Aquarius Casino, is a great opportunity to reach small to large companies, meet new clients and learn how the different chambers of commerce and business organizations can make your business grow.
Admission is $10 and includes a dinner buffet. Admission proceeds benefit the Aquarius Feed a Family Program.
The Tri-State Region MEGA Mixer is open to the public and the entire business community. Would you like free booth space to highlight all that your chamber or business has to offer? Reserve your space now by calling 702-298-2214 or email info@laughlinchamber.com.
There is a special room rate for those coming to the Tri-State Region MEGA Mixer and wanting to stay the night or the weekend, just mention code “C-TSM19” when booking your room at 800-662-5825. Reservations must be booked by Aug. 22.
For more information, contact the Laughlin Chamber of Commerce.
Cornhole 21+ league
LAUGHLIN — Clark County Parks and Recreation is hosting a cornhole 21+ league in Laughlin beginning Thursday, Sept. 12, at Gnat’s Landing, 1631 Cal Edision Drive.
This is two-person team play with registration fee of $15 per person. Throwing distance amended to 22 feet, ACO rules apply. Times will be 6 to 9 p.m.
Cornhole practice is available for 50-and-older residents at Spirit Mountain Activity Center, 1975 Arie Ave. at 11 a.m. Mondays.
To register or for more information, call 702-298-3413.
Crafternoon at the library
LAUGHLIN —Learn photo transfers at the Laughlin Library, 2840 Needles Highway, starting 2 p.m. today.
For more information, call 702-507-4060.
Kids movie matinee
LAUGHLIN — Kids and teens are welcome to join the Movie Club to relax and enjoy some snacks at the Laughlin Library, 2840 Needles Highway, Thursday for a free showing of “Dumbo” rated PG. Showtime is 4 p.m.
For more information, call 702-507-4064.
Movies at the library
LAUGHLIN — The Laughlin Library, 2840 Needles Highway, will show “Long Shot” rated R on Aug. 23, starting at 2 p.m.
For information, call 702-507-4060.
