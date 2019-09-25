Networking breakfast
LAUGHLIN — The Laughlin Chamber of Commerce, 1585 S. Casino Drive, hosts its monthly networking breakfast from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. the last Friday of each month. Meet the newest members and learn about their businesses. This month’s breakfast will be Sept. 27. Attendance is limited to the first 25.
For more information or to RSVP, call 702-298-2214.
Grief and Compassion Sharing Group
LAUGHLIN — The Grief & Compassion Sharing (formerly Grief & Gospel) will resume meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at Laughlin Community Church.
The church is at 2910 Needles Highway.
For more information, call 702-989-1228
Boys & Girls Club
LAUGHLIN — The Boys & Girls Club is now accepting signups for its after school program for ages 5-18. After school hours are 2:30 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. There is a flat rate of $97 a month, paid the first week of each month, $40 per week and a drop in fee of $10.
To signup or for more information, call 702-299-9223 or visit clubriver.org.
Story time under the stars
LAUGHLIN — Children ages 5-11 are invited to the Laughlin Library, 2840 Needles Highway, to listen to a story and explore the night sky at this story time that will bring the constellations indoors.
For more information, call 702-507-4064
PianoWOman auditions
LAUGHLIN — The Laughlin Library, 2840 Needles Highway, is looking for line dancers, narrators and vocalists for Noreen Forristal McBride’s newest production PianoWOman. Auditions will be held Saturday, Sept. 28, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The performance of PianoWOman will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9.
For more information, call 702-507-4060.
