Cornhole league begins play
LAUGHLIN — The Laughlin Cornhole League is off and running with We Are Not Dead Yet setting the early pace.
The first week’s standings show some serious competition this year at Gnats Landing. The Laughlin League competes every Thursday afternoon in a program under the Clark County Parks and Recreation umbrella. Ten teams are competing.
We Are Not Dead Yet went 6-0 with Cornholios, Dolphans and Cicero Pizza each going 5-1 in the opening week. The Jokers are at 3-3, followed by DARF at 2-4 and a logjam of Laugh-A-Lot, the Girlz, The End and C-Squared all at 1-5.
AARP driver safety class set
LAUGHLIN — AARP Smart Driver program will be offered Thursday, Sept. 19, from noon to 4 p.m. at the Clark County Government Center, 101 Civic Way in Laughlin.
The course is designed for drivers 50 years and older and consists of classroom lecture and participation. Learning new laws, driving strategies and reviewing old ones. There is no behind-the-wheel instruction.
The cost for AARP members is $15 and $20 for non-members, which may be paid by check or money order to AARP. No cash or credit cards. Arrive 15 minutes early for registration.
For more information or to make reservations call 702-850-0875.
Grief and Compassion Sharing
LAUGHLIN — The Grief & Compassion Sharing Group (formally Grief & Gospel Group) will resume meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at Laughlin Community Church.
The church is at 2910 Needles Highway.
For more information, call 702-989-1228
Networking breakfast Sept. 27
LAUGHLIN — The Laughlin Chamber of Commerce, 1585 S. Casino Drive, hosts its monthly networking breakfast from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. the last Friday of each month.
Meet the newest members and learn about their businesses. This month’s breakfast will be Sept. 27. Attendance is limited to the first 25.
For more information or to RSVP, call 702-298-2214.
Adult crafts at library
LAUGHLIN — Adults are invited to the Laughlin Library, 2840 Needles Highway on, Monday, Sept. 23, to enjoy a crafternoon paint session.
All material is provided. The event starts at 2 p.m.
For more information, call 702-507-4060.
Boys & Girls Clubs after school hours
LAUGHLIN — The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Colorado River’s Laughlin branch is accepting signups for its after school program for ages 5-18.
After school hours are 2:30 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. There is a flat rate of $97 a month, paid the first week of each month, $40 per week and a drop-in fee of $10
To sign up or for more information, call 702-299-9223 or visit clubriver.org.
Auditions for PianoWOman
LAUGHLIN — The Laughlin Library, 2840 Needles Highway, is looking for line dancers, narrators and vocalists for Noreen Forristal McBride’s newest production, PianoWOman.
Auditions will be held Saturday, Sept. 28, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The performance of PianoWOman will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9.
For more information, call 702-507-4060.
Support LHS grad’s deployment
LAUGHLIN — Laughlin American Legion Post 60 Commander Pam Walker has put out a call for aid for a local Laughlin LHS graduate, now an airman with the U.S. Air Force deployed in Africa.
LHS grad Andrew Sapp is currently deployed with his unit at an undisclosed location.
The Richard Springston American Legion Post 60 has “adopted” his unit, Walker said, and has issued a request for donations that include baby wipes, toiletries and Tide pods.
Anyone wishing to donate to help out a local Laughlin hero and his Air Force unit are asked to drop off items at the American Legion Post at 1510 Bruce Woodbury Drive by Sept. 22.
The post will see that they are mailed out and get to the unit in Africa.
For more information, you can call 702-299-1510. You will be helping out a local hero, his deployed unit and the U.S. Air Force all in one, Walker noted.
