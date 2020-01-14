Bids for Kids Auction
to be held Jan. 31
LAUGHLIN — The 29th annual Bid for Kids Charity Auction, sponsored by Horizon Community Bank, will be held Friday, Jan. 31, at the Aquarius Casino Resort
The event, which raises money for the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Colorado River, will start at 5:30 p.m. PST.
Auction items include: entertainment, travel, food, automotive and sports memorabilia and more. Attendees will be able to bid from their phone and pay instantly.
The cost of $40 per ticket includes dinner and desert.
Reserved tables and VIP packages are available.
For more information or tickets, call 928-763-7411.
Library to be closed for
Martin Luther King Day
LAUGHLIN — In recognition of Martin Luther King Day the Laughlin Library2840 S Needles Highway will be closed Monday, Jan. 20.
For more information, call 702-507-4060.
Free movies at the library
for adults, children
LAUGHLIN — For adults the Laughlin Library, 2840 S Needles Highway, will show “Rambo: Last Blood” on Friday, Jan. 24. This movie is rated “R.” Starting time is 2 p.m.
For kids, the Movie Club will show “Abominable” on Thursday, Jan. 16, at 4 p.m.
For more information, call 702-507-4060.
Networking breakfast
scheduled Jan. 24
LAUGHLIN — The Laughlin Chamber of Commerce, 1585 S. Casino Drive, hosts its monthly networking breakfast from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at the end of each month.
Enjoy coffee and pastries, meet the newest members and learn about their businesses. This month’s breakfast will be Jan. 24.
This month’s discussion will be income tax topics for individuals and businesses with Michael Myers of Harrington Accounting & Tax Services.
Attendance is limited to the first 25.
For more information or to RSVP, call 702-298-2214.
