Apply for LTAB vacancy
LAUGHLIN — The Clark County Board of Commissioners is accepting applications to fill a vacancy left by the resignation of Kathleen Whitehead from the Laughlin Town Advisory Board.
The county board will appoint someone to fill the remainder of Whitehead’s term, which expires Jan. 4, 2021.
Whitehead announced her resignation, effectively immediately, at the Oct. 8 LTAB meeting. She cited medical and personal reasons. She was elected to the town advisory board by Laughlin voters last November.
Applications for the vacancy are available online at clarkcountynv.gov or by calling 702-455-3530. Applicants must be eligible to vote and live within the township boundaries. Applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. Nov. 15.
For more information, contact Clark County Administrative Services at 702-455-3530.
AARP driver safety
LAUGHLIN — AARP Smart Driver program will be offered Thursday, from noon to 4 p.m. at the Clark County Government Center, 101 Civic Way in Laughlin. The course is designed for drivers 50 years and older and consists of classroom lecture and participation. There is no behind-the-wheel instruction.
The cost for AARP members is $15 and $20 for non-members, which may be paid by check or money order to AARP. No cash or credit cards. Arrive 15 minutes early for registration.
To register or for more information, call 702-222-0960.
Crafternoon
LAUGHLIN — Enjoy a relaxing afternoon of crafts at the Laughlin Library, 2840 S. Needles Highway. Make unique gifts with up-cycled mason jars at 2 p.m. today. All supplies are provided.
For more information, call 702-507-4063.
Area blood drives
LAUGHLIN – Vitalant Blood Services will conduct three blood drives in October:
w Monday, Oct. 21, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Mirror room at the Riverside Resort & Casino.
w Tuesday, Oct. 22, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Multi-purpose room at the Laughlin Library, 2840 S. Needles Highway.
w Friday, Oct. 25, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Aerobics room at Bullhead Health Club Fort Mohave, 5401 Highway 95.
For more information or to make an appointment, call 877-827-4376.
Computer classes
LAUGHLIN — This month the Laughlin Library, 2840 Needles Highway, is offering computer classes on a variety of topics:
Saturday, Oct. 19: Noon, crafting with Creative Bug
Sunday, Oct. 20: 1:30 p.m., computer basics; 3:30 p.m., making video games and cartoons in scratch.
Monday, Oct. 21: 4 p.m., how to cheat at trivia/World Book online.
Tuesday, Oct. 22: 11 a.m., Kanopy/Hoopla. Learn how to download movies for free each month with your library card.; Freegal: 1 p.m; Libby: 2 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 23: 10:30 a.m., internet for dummies; 1 p.m., Facebook 101.
Thursday, Oct. 24: 10:30 a.m., Gmail for dummies; 2 p.m., library website basics.
For more information, call 702-207-4063.
Networking breakfast
LAUGHLIN — The Laughlin Chamber of Commerce, 1585 S. Casino Drive, hosts its monthly networking breakfast from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. the last Friday of each month. Meet the newest members and learn about their businesses. This month’s breakfast will be Oct. 25. Attendance is limited to the first 25.
For more information or to RSVP,, call 702-298-2214.
Library closed
LAUHGLIN ― In recognition of Nevada Day, The Laughlin Library, 2840 S. Needles Hwy, will be closed Friday, Oct. 25.
For more information, call 702-507-4060.
Laughlin Park after dark
LAUGHLIN — Enjoy a bewitchingly fun evening with games and candy between 6 and 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, at Mountain View Park, 1975 Arie Ave. This community event is brought to you by Clark County Parks and recreation.
For more information, call 702-298-3413.
Coffee and conversation
LAUGHLIN — Grab a cup of joe and chat with the library staff on Wednesday, Oct. 30, from 10 to 11 a.m. about services and programs. The library is located at 2840 S. Needles Hwy.
For more information, call 702-507-4063.
