Gardening seminar planned Aug. 17
LAUGHLIN — If you have ever wanted to know how to grow vegetables in the desert, now is your chance.
A desert gardening seminar will be hosted at the Laughlin Library on Aug. 17 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
M.L. Robinson, a horticulture faculty member from the University of Nevada, is the presenter for the event.
During the two hours, he will cover what and when to plant fall vegetables in the desert.
The seminar is free.
Fundraiser to be held Thursday
LAUGHLIN — The Laughlin Chamber of Commerce will hold its third annual Freedom of Expression Whiskey & Wood fundraiser, Thursday starting at 5:30 p.m. hosted by the Golden Nugget Laughlin and sponsored by Breakthru Beverage, The Event Station by Claudia Ward-
Lambert, Bullhead City Rocks and Murphy Broadcasting.
Tickets are $40 per person and are available for purchase.
Included in the price of each ticket, participants will get an artist-led event, personal wood canvas, paint and paintbrush, appetizers and whiskey.
Funds raised will go to the local school districts’ art programs.
To purchase tickets, or for more information, call Michelle, 702-298-2214.
Tech Time
schedule set
LAUGHLIN — This month the Laughlin Library, 2840 Needles Highway, is offering computer and device classes on a variety of topics:
Wednesday, July 24: Device advice, 11 a.m.; Social media, 2 p.m.
Saturday, July 27: Creative Bug, 2 p.m.
Sunday, July 28: National Geographic Kids, 2 p.m.; World Book online, 3 p.m.
Monday, July 29: Library Website 101, 11 a.m.; Creative Bug, 2 p.m.
‘Best of Enemies’ to be shown Friday
LAUGHLIN — The Laughlin Library, 2840 Needles Highway, will show “The Best of Enemies” rated PG-13 on Friday, July 26 Starting time is 2 p.m.
For more information, call 702-507-4060.
Cornhole league forming locally
LAUGHLIN — Clark County Parks and Recreation is hosting a cornhole 21+ league in Laughlin beginning Thursday, Sept. 12, at Gnat’s Landing, 1631 Cal Edision Drive.
This is a two-person team play league with registration fee of $15 per person. Throwing distance amended to 22 feet, ACO rules apply.
Times will be 6 to 9 p.m. No residency required. Cornhole practice will be available for 50-and-older residents at Spirit Mountain Activity Center, 1975 Arie Ave. at 11 a.m. Mondays.
For more information, call 702-298-3413.
STEM for adults planned Aug. 6
LAUGHLIN — Adults can do science experiments while learning STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) concepts on Tuesday, August 6, at the Laughlin Library, 2840 S. Needles Hwy. The fun begins at 2 p.m.
For more information, call 702-507-4063.
Kindergarten and pre-school roundup
LAUGHLIN — It’s that time of year for kindergarten and pre-school roundup.
Pre-school registration for children 4 years old — or who will be 4 years old by Sept. 3 — and kindergarten registration for 5-year-olds — or children who will turn 5 by Sept. 30, begins Tuesday, Aug. 6 at Bennett Elementary School, 2750 Needles Highway, from 8 to 11 a.m. in the multi-
purpose room.
Gas, water, lease or power bill for proof of address, immunization record, original birth certificate and parents ID are required.
There will be raffles and refreshments.
For more information, call 702-298-3378.
Area blood drives
slated in August
LAUGHLIN – Vitalant Blood Services will conduct three blood drives in August:
• Friday, Aug. 2, from 1 to 5 p.m. in the aerobics room at the Bullhead Health Club Fort Mohave, 5401 Highway 95, Fort Mohave.
• Monday, Aug. 5, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Pioneer Granny’s at the New Pioneer, Laughlin.
• Friday, Aug. 9, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 a.m., in the community gymnasium at Needles High School, 1705 J. St., Needles.
For more information or to make an appointment, call 877-827-4376.
