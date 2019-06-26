Chamber mixer set
LAUGHLIN — Explore the unique variety of gaming and entertainment opportunities under one roof at the Laughlin River Lodge when the Laughlin Chamber presents “Casino Royale,” a progressive networking mixer.
Planned for today (June 26) from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., participants meet inside Dotty’s for a brief introduction. From there, tour all of the venues within the Laughlin River Lodge — like the Bourbon Street Sports Bar, the arcade with billiards, foosball and more; La Villita Casino; Red Dragon Gaming and Spirits with ping pong tables and karaoke rooms; Strike! Bowl with a soda fountain and retro decor; Points Casino and the General Store with all kinds of fun merchandise and sweet treats for children and adults. A casino wide scavenger hunt adds to the fun with food and drink pairings along the way. Appetizers, refreshments and raffle to follow.
The event is open to the public and the cost is $10 per person, and those attending must be at least 21 years old.
RSVP by calling 702-298-2214 or emailing info@laughlinchamber.com.
Networking breakfast
LAUGHLIN — The Laughlin Chamber of Commerce, 1585 S. Casino Drive, hosts its monthly networking breakfast from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. the last Friday of each month. Meet the newest members and learn about their businesses. This month’s breakfast will be June 28. Attendance is limited to the first 25.
For more information or to RSVP, call 702-298-2214.
Area blood drive Friday
LAUGHLIN – Vitalant Blood Services will conduct a drive Friday, June 28, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the conference room at Bullhead City/Mohave Valley Association of Realtors, 837 Hancock Road, Bullhead City.
For more information or to make an appointment, call 877-827-4376.
Stop the Bleed
LAUGHLIN — On July 24, the Laughlin Library will hold two Stop the Bleed sessions. The first is at 9:30 a.m. and the second is at noon.
The course is two hours long and is intended to teach non-medical personal how to control and stop life-threatening bleeding. It will cover personal safety, how to alert 911, and bleeding control techniques.
“This is a big nationwide initiative, said Tanya Brown-Wirth, Laughlin Library branch manager, “Basically this class is so folks can learn proper bleeding control techniques.”
Participants will learn how to use their hands when applying wound dressings and tourniquets when assisting victims.
The class is free, but each session is limited to 20 people. Registration is required to attend. To RSVP, call the library at 702-507-4063.
Brown-Wirth said the classes are filling up fast, and suspects by the end of June all seats will be full.
The purpose of the Stop the Bleed campaign is to build national resilience by better preparing the public to save lives by raising awareness of basic actions to stop life-threatening bleeding following everyday emergencies and natural disasters. It is similar to how the general public learns and performs CPR.
As of today, there are almost 40,000 Stop the Bleed instructors who have trained more than 500,000 people in almost 90 countries, and all 50 states in America.
