AARP driver safety
LAUGHLIN — AARP Smart Driver program will be offered Thursday, Sept. 19, from noon to 4 p.m. at the Clark County Government Center, 101 Civic Way in Laughlin.
The course is designed for drivers 50 years and older and consists of classroom lecture and participation. Learning new laws, driving strategies and reviewing old ones.
There is no behind-the-wheel instruction.
The cost for AARP members is $15 and $20 for non-members, which may be paid by check or money order to AARP. No cash or credit cards.
Arrive 15 minutes early for registration.
For more information or to make reservations, call 702-850-0875.
Area blood drives
LAUGHLIN – Vitalant Blood Services will conduct several blood drives in September:
• Wednesday, Sept. 11, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Laughlin High School gym foyer, 1900 Cougar Drive.
• Friday, Sept. 13, from 1 to 5 p.m. MST in the aerobics room at the Bullhead Health Club Riverview Mall, 2350 Miracle Mile Road,
Bullhead City.
• Sunday, Sept. 15, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Bullhead City Elks Lodge, 1745 Emerald Drive, Bullhead City.
• Tuesday, Sept. 17, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Needles High School/Community High School gym, 1600 Washington St., Needles.
For more information or to make an appointment, call 877-827-4376.
Trivia Night
LAUGHLIN — Adults can have some fun and win prizes while exercising their brains Monday at 5 p.m. at the Laughlin Library, 2840 Needles Highway.
For more information, call 702-507-4060.
PianoWOman
LAUGHLIN — The Laughlin Library, 2840 Needles Highway, is looking for line dancers, narrators and vocalists for Noreen Forristal McBride’s newest production, PianoWOman. Auditions will be held Saturday, Sept. 14 and 28, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The performance of PianoWOman will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9.
For more information, call 702-507-4060.
After-school program
LAUGHLIN — The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Colorado River Laughlin branch is now accepting signups for its after school program for ages 5-18. After school hours are 2:30 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
There is a flat rate of $97 a month, paid the first week of each month, $40 per week and a drop-in fee of $10
To sign up or for information, call 702-299-9223 or visit clubriver.org.
Cornhole 21+ league
LAUGHLIN — Clark County Parks and Recreation is hosting a cornhole 21+ league in Laughlin from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursdays beginning Sept. 12, at Gnat’s Landing, 1631 Cal Edison Drive. This is a two-person team play with registration fee of $15 per person. Throwing distance amended to 22 feet, ACO rules apply. No residency required. Cornhole practice is available for 50+ residents at Spirit Mountain Activity Center, 1975 Arie Ave. at 11 a.m. Mondays.
To register or for more information, call 702-298-3413.
Movies at the library
LAUGHLIN — The Laughlin Library, 2840 Needles Highway, will show “A Dog’s Journey” rated PG on Friday, Sept. 13, starting at 2 p.m.
For the kids, the Movie Club will show “Secret Life of Pets 2” on Thursday, Sept. 19, starting at 4 p.m.
For more information, call 702-507-4060.
