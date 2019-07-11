VA to conduct town hall
LAUGHLIN — The VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System leadership is hosting a veterans meeting to update the Laughlin-area community on veterans affairs services and care.
The meeting is this Friday, July 12 from 1-2 p.m. at the Laughlin American Legion Post 60 on 1510 Bruce Woodbury Drive.
It offers veterans the opportunity to receive an update on the Mission Act, VA services, care in the Laughlin community and the VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System. Experts for services and programs the VA currently offers will be on hand to assist with individual issues and/or challenges to accessing services.
Veterans who have questions or topics that are applicable for a town hall audience are welcome to submit them to public affairs for consideration at vhalaspao@va.gov before the event or via a comment card during the meeting.
The meeting is free to attend and open to all public.
Blood drives planned
LAUGHLIN — Vitalant Blood Services will conduct several blood drives in July:
• Monday, July 15, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Community Room at the Mohave County Library, 1170 Hancock Road, Bullhead City.
• Tuesday, July 16, from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Bullhead City Elks Lodge, 1745 Emerald Road, Bullhead City.
• Tuesday, July 16, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Multi-purpose room at the Laughlin Library, 2840 Needles Highway.
• Wednesday, July 17, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Gemini Room at the Aquarius Casino Resort in Laughlin.
• Thursday, July 18, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Multi-purpose Room at the Laughlin Library, 2840 Needles Highway.
For more information or to make an appointment, call 877-827-4376.
Fundraiser set for July 25
LAUGHLIN — Tickets for the third annual Freedom of Expression “Whiskey & Wood” event are on sale now.
The event takes place July 25 at the Golden Nugget Laughlin and tickets cost $40 per person. This is strictly a 21-and-over event as alcohol is served.
The ticket price includes an artist-led instruction, canvas, paint, paintbrush, appetizers and whiskey. All funds raised benefit the art programs at Tri-state schools.
“It was apparent where we wanted the money to go when promoting this event,” said Jackie Mazzeo, the Laughlin Nevada Chamber of Commerce executive director. “I was made aware that art programs are always the first to get cut. Our youth absolutely need a way to express themselves; whether that be through music, painting, photography, or any other medium.”
The total amount donated from the event thus far is $8,300. Those funds are split between four school districts and six charter schools in the Tri-state.
No talent or experience is required to participate. Instructors and volunteers will be there to help guide you along the way to create your personal vision of freedom, liberty, and patriotism.
Local celebrities will be in attendance to show off their own personal works of artwork. An auction also will be at the event and you can include your masterpiece in it. All auction proceeds also help art programs.
If interested, call the Laughlin Chamber at 702-298-2214, ext. 0. Payment may be made over the phone.
Vacation Bible School
LAUGHLIN — Laughlin Community Church will be offering Vacation Bible School for kindergarten through seventh grade Monday, July 29, through Friday, Aug. 2, from 4-7 p.m.
Dinner is included. Forms to register are available at the church. Registration is required by parent or guardian. The church is at 2910 Needles Highway. Transportation is provided if needed.
For more information, call 702-989-1228.
