Networking breakfast
LAUGHLIN — This month, the Laughlin Chamber of Commerce will host its monthly networking breakfast from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in the banquet room at the Laughlin Ranch Golf Club, 1360 William Hardy Drive, Bullhead City, on Friday, July 19.
Meet the newest members, learn about their businesses and the value of being a chamber member.
For more information or to RSVP, call 702-298-2214.
Freedom of expression
LAUGHLIN — The Laughlin Chamber of Commerce will hold its third annual Freedom of Expression Whiskey & Wood fundraiser event, Thursday, July 25, starting at 5:30 p.m. hosted by the Golden Nugget Laughlin and sponsored by Breakthru Beverage, The Event Station by Claudia Ward-Lambert, Bullhead City Rocks and Murphy Broadcasting.
Tickets are $40 per person and are available for purchase. Included in the price of each ticket participants will get an artist led event, personal wood canvas, paint and paintbrush, appetizers and whiskey.
Funds will go to the local school districts art programs.
To purchase tickets, or for more information, call Michelle at 702-298-2214.
Cornhole 21+ league
LAUGHLIN — Clark County Parks and Recreation is hosting a Cornhole 21+ league in Laughlin beginning Thursday, Sept. 12, at Gnat’s Landing, 1631 Cal Edision Drive.
This is a two-person team play with registration fee of $15 per person. Throwing distance amended to 22 feet, ACO rules apply.
Times will be 6 to 9 p.m. No residency required.
Cornhole practice will be available for 50+ residents at Spirit Mountain Activity Center, 1975 Arie Ave. at 11 a.m. Mondays starting July 22.
To register or for more information, call 702-298-3413
Area blood drives
LAUGHLIN – Vitalant Blood Services will conduct two blood drives in July:
• Wednesday, July 17, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Gemini room at the Aquarius Casino Resort.
• Thursday, July 18, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Multi-purpose room at the Laughlin Library, 2840 S. Needles Highway.
For more information or to make an appointment, call 877-827-4376.
Tech Time
LAUGHLIN — This month the Laughlin Library, 2840 Needles Highway, is offering computer and device classes on a variety of topics:
Today, July 17: Gale Science, 11 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
Thursday, July 18: Newspapers and Magazines, 11 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
Friday, July 19: Introduction to the Internet, 2 p.m.
Saturday, July 20: Introduction to the Internet, 2 p.m.
Sunday, July 21: Health and Wellness Resource Center, 2 p.m.; Home Improvement Resource Center, 3 p.m.
Monday, July 22: Genealogy, 11 a.m.; JobNow, 2 p.m.
Tuesday, July 23: RB Digital, 11 a.m.; Kanopy, 2 p.m.; JobNow, 5 p.m.
Wednesday, July 24: Device advice, 11 a.m.; Social media, 2 p.m.
Saturday, July 27: CreativeBug, 2 p.m.
Sunday, July 28: National Geographic Kids, 2 p.m.; World Book online, 3 p.m.
Monday, July 29: Library Website 101, 11 a.m.; CreativeBug, 2 p.m.
Movies at the library
LAUGHLIN — The Laughlin Library, 2840 Needles Highway, will show “The Best of Enemies” rated PG-13 on Friday, July 26 . Starting time is 2 p.m.
For the kids, the Movie Club will show “Disney’s Lion King,” starting at 3 p.m. on Thursday, July 18.
For more information, call 702-507-4060.
